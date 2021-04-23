Quantity Surveyor (mid-senior level) at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a national construction company, specialising in large scale building projects, seeks to employ a qualified and experienced BEE Mid level Quantity Surveyor, for their operation in Cape Town.

Please note that this client is seeking candidates at an upper mid-career level and must have experience in structural building, not industrial mining or civil projects.

Due to the urgency to commence immediately, candidates from the Western Cape will be given preference.

You will have completed a tertiary qualification in Quantity Surveying, coupled with 5+ years experience in large and mega greenfield and brownfield building projects in the Western Cape.

Certification in CCS is essential and an assessment will be conducted.

You will have proven experience in contract law, insurances, financial reporting (per site and project), SHEQ legislation and implementation, site staff management (including IR, if the need arises), as well as managing construction methods, measuring outputs, project programming and scheduling.

You will be flexible to travel if needed, have exceptional interpersonal skills, effectively communicate at all levels, lead by example and deliver results in a high pressure environment, meeting international standards.

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

