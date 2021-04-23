Receptionist/Debtors/Stock Controller

Requirements:

Process invoices into Pastel accurately and timeously

Timeous processing of suppliers invoices

Accurate allocation of squid costing on costing schedule

Update debtors schedule and distribute to recipients

Follow up on defaulting debtors

Update stock quantity report

Full monthly stock report to be updated and agreed to Pastel by end week 1 after month end

Accurate processing of stock journals

Accurate costing for all sales completed within 1 week after month end

Answer telephone promptly and politely and direct calls to correct party

Receive visitors politely and direct them to the appropriate meeting room

Serve visitors with beverages

Book necessary visitors parking promptly

Assist with invoicing and documentation

Arranging meetings and schedules

Basic stock control assistance

Matric

Receptionist and Debtors experience

Pastel and Excel experience

Foreign exchange experience would be advantages

Clear criminal and credit record

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position