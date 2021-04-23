Receptionist/Debtors/Stock Controller

Apr 23, 2021

Requirements:

  • Process invoices into Pastel accurately and timeously
  • Timeous processing of suppliers invoices
  • Accurate allocation of squid costing on costing schedule
  • Update debtors schedule and distribute to recipients
  • Follow up on defaulting debtors
  • Update stock quantity report
  • Full monthly stock report to be updated and agreed to Pastel by end week 1 after month end
  • Accurate processing of stock journals
  • Accurate costing for all sales completed within 1 week after month end
  • Answer telephone promptly and politely and direct calls to correct party
  • Receive visitors politely and direct them to the appropriate meeting room
  • Serve visitors with beverages
  • Book necessary visitors parking promptly
  • Assist with invoicing and documentation
  • Arranging meetings and schedules
  • Basic stock control assistance

  • Matric
  • Receptionist and Debtors experience
  • Pastel and Excel experience
  • Foreign exchange experience would be advantages
  • Clear criminal and credit record

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

