Receptionist/Debtors/Stock Controller

Requirements:
- Process invoices into Pastel accurately and timeously
- Timeous processing of suppliers invoices
- Accurate allocation of squid costing on costing schedule
- Update debtors schedule and distribute to recipients
- Follow up on defaulting debtors
- Update stock quantity report
- Full monthly stock report to be updated and agreed to Pastel by end week 1 after month end
- Accurate processing of stock journals
- Accurate costing for all sales completed within 1 week after month end
- Answer telephone promptly and politely and direct calls to correct party
- Receive visitors politely and direct them to the appropriate meeting room
- Serve visitors with beverages
- Book necessary visitors parking promptly
- Assist with invoicing and documentation
- Arranging meetings and schedules
- Basic stock control assistance
Requirements:
- Matric
- Receptionist and Debtors experience
- Pastel and Excel experience
- Foreign exchange experience would be advantages
- Clear criminal and credit record
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted