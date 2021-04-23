Regional Sales Leader at Affinity Connect

Leading Services Provider is seeking passionate, self-starters to join a fast paced, greatly rewarding industry. Required Competencies:

Experienced sales person (minimum of 2 years)-

Own, reliable vehicle and valid driver’s licence-

Should display resilience and adaptability-

Problem solving skills and focused on solutions-

Self-motivate and driven by success-

Enthusiasm for learning and ability to quickly grasp new ideas-

Must have Matric or Equivalent-

Must be a South African citizen

The preference will be given to the candidate who has previous experience in one or more of the following industries or positions, –

Field Sales-

Management-

Customer services-

Teaching/Training-

Marketing-

Promotions

Successful candidates will receive extensive Training and Development, ongoing support from our team of leaders, as well as Mentorship. Candidates applying should consider the position as a long-term career opportunity offering you the opportunity to grow in a well-established company, hence hard work and learning will be ongoing required dedication.

Our Talent Acquisition Specialists work solely on attaining top class talent from South Africa and abroad. Our interviews are intense. Our assessments are rigorous. Our criteria, strict. But if you succeed, you’ll be working with one of the most dynamic and innovative companies in South Africa.

Desired Skills:

sales

leader

closing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position