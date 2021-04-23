Sales and Marketing Assistant at O’Brien Recruitment

Bulk Product:

Manage relationships with existing single order clients under 3.5 ton orders

Attending to new client needs from website and once off clients

Ongoing customer communication

Present product information and pricing to new clients

Matching client needs to products

Ensure product quality and products meet client needs.

Oversee preparing and send out of samples

Raising of customer orders

Travel if and when needed

Packed Products Intaba: take total control of the Brand

Attend to all online enquiries

New markets

Packaging

Product

Product offering

Bulk over counter sales

Assist with all sales of online website enquiries

Prison enquires

Marketing Material

Assist with procurement of Marketing materials

Stationary

Promotion items

Clothing

