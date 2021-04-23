Sales and Marketing Assistant at O’Brien Recruitment

Bulk Product:
- Manage relationships with existing single order clients under 3.5 ton orders
- Attending to new client needs from website and once off clients
- Ongoing customer communication
- Present product information and pricing to new clients
- Matching client needs to products
- Ensure product quality and products meet client needs.
- Oversee preparing and send out of samples
- Raising of customer orders
- Travel if and when needed
Packed Products Intaba: take total control of the Brand
- Attend to all online enquiries
- New markets
- Packaging
- Product
- Product offering
Bulk over counter sales
- Assist with all sales of online website enquiries
- Prison enquires
Marketing Material
- Assist with procurement of Marketing materials
- Stationary
- Promotion items
- Clothing