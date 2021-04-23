Sales and Marketing Assistant at O’Brien Recruitment

Apr 23, 2021

Bulk Product:

  • Manage relationships with existing single order clients under 3.5 ton orders
  • Attending to new client needs from website and once off clients
  • Ongoing customer communication
  • Present product information and pricing to new clients
  • Matching client needs to products
  • Ensure product quality and products meet client needs.
  • Oversee preparing and send out of samples
  • Raising of customer orders
  • Travel if and when needed

Packed Products Intaba: take total control of the Brand

  • Attend to all online enquiries
  • New markets
  • Packaging
  • Product
  • Product offering

Bulk over counter sales

  • Assist with all sales of online website enquiries
  • Prison enquires

Marketing Material

  • Assist with procurement of Marketing materials
  • Stationary
  • Promotion items
  • Clothing

