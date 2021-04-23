Sales Engineer / Key Accounts

A well-known and established Filtration Company requires the above to manage Key Accounts within the Pharmaceutical and Industrial Manufacturing Production Industries.
Minimum requirements for the role:
- Tertiary qualification in either Chemical Engineering or BPharm or Microbiology or related qualification is preferred.
- The successful candidate must have called on the pharmaceutical manufacturing and / or the industrial production manufacturing industry selling filtration or related equipment.
- Previous experience having called on Production or Technical Managers or related Customers at manufacturing companies within the Pharmaceutical and / or Industrial Sectors.
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Manage Key Accounts within the Pharmaceutical and Industrial Production Manufacturing Industries.
- Develop new Clients and service existing Customers.
- Troubleshoot at Clients running and implementing new trials.
- Provide technical support to Clients on filtration and related equipment.
- Engage in process consultations with Clients on various projects.
- Implement and drive new technologies with regards to latest equipment.
Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.