Sales Engineer / Key Accounts

Apr 23, 2021

A well-known and established Filtration Company requires the above to manage Key Accounts within the Pharmaceutical and Industrial Manufacturing Production Industries.

Minimum requirements for the role:

  • Tertiary qualification in either Chemical Engineering or BPharm or Microbiology or related qualification is preferred.
  • The successful candidate must have called on the pharmaceutical manufacturing and / or the industrial production manufacturing industry selling filtration or related equipment.
  • Previous experience having called on Production or Technical Managers or related Customers at manufacturing companies within the Pharmaceutical and / or Industrial Sectors.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Manage Key Accounts within the Pharmaceutical and Industrial Production Manufacturing Industries.
  • Develop new Clients and service existing Customers.
  • Troubleshoot at Clients running and implementing new trials.
  • Provide technical support to Clients on filtration and related equipment.
  • Engage in process consultations with Clients on various projects.
  • Implement and drive new technologies with regards to latest equipment.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Learn more/Apply for this position