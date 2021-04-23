Sales Engineer / Key Accounts

A well-known and established Filtration Company requires the above to manage Key Accounts within the Pharmaceutical and Industrial Manufacturing Production Industries.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Tertiary qualification in either Chemical Engineering or BPharm or Microbiology or related qualification is preferred.

The successful candidate must have called on the pharmaceutical manufacturing and / or the industrial production manufacturing industry selling filtration or related equipment.

Previous experience having called on Production or Technical Managers or related Customers at manufacturing companies within the Pharmaceutical and / or Industrial Sectors.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:



Manage Key Accounts within the Pharmaceutical and Industrial Production Manufacturing Industries.

Develop new Clients and service existing Customers.

Troubleshoot at Clients running and implementing new trials.

Provide technical support to Clients on filtration and related equipment.

Engage in process consultations with Clients on various projects.

Implement and drive new technologies with regards to latest equipment.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

