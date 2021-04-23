Sales Representative at O’Brien Recruitment

Sales Representative Wanted

A well established company based in Landsdown is looking to employ an experienced external Sales Rep to join their organisation.

Responsibilities

Generating leads

Meeting or exceeding sales goals

Negotiating all contracts with prospective clients

Helping determine pricing schedules for quotes, promotions, and negotiations

Preparing weekly and monthly reports

Giving sales presentations to a range of prospective clients

Understanding and promoting company products

Visiting clients and potential clients to evaluate needs or promote products and services

Maintaining client records – CRM

Answering client questions about credit terms, products, prices and availability

Minimum Requirements

2 – 4 years relevant experience as a Sales Rep – Door and Fabrication Market / Construction industry preferred

Good technical knowledge and computer literacy skills

Ability to read plans and project planning

Excellent communication skills – written and verbal

Ability to speak English and Afrikaans

Valid drivers license and own transport

