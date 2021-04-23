Sales Representative at O’Brien Recruitment

Sales Representative Wanted
A well established company based in Landsdown is looking to employ an experienced external Sales Rep to join their organisation.
Responsibilities
- Generating leads
- Meeting or exceeding sales goals
- Negotiating all contracts with prospective clients
- Helping determine pricing schedules for quotes, promotions, and negotiations
- Preparing weekly and monthly reports
- Giving sales presentations to a range of prospective clients
- Understanding and promoting company products
- Visiting clients and potential clients to evaluate needs or promote products and services
- Maintaining client records – CRM
- Answering client questions about credit terms, products, prices and availability
Minimum Requirements
- 2 – 4 years relevant experience as a Sales Rep – Door and Fabrication Market / Construction industry preferred
- Good technical knowledge and computer literacy skills
- Ability to read plans and project planning
- Excellent communication skills – written and verbal
- Ability to speak English and Afrikaans
- Valid drivers license and own transport