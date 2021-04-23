Sales Representative at O’Brien Recruitment

Sales Representative Wanted 

A well established company based in Landsdown is looking to employ an experienced external Sales Rep to join their organisation.

Responsibilities

  • Generating leads
  • Meeting or exceeding sales goals
  • Negotiating all contracts with prospective clients
  • Helping determine pricing schedules for quotes, promotions, and negotiations
  • Preparing weekly and monthly reports
  • Giving sales presentations to a range of prospective clients
  • Understanding and promoting company products
  • Visiting clients and potential clients to evaluate needs or promote products and services
  • Maintaining client records – CRM
  • Answering client questions about credit terms, products, prices and availability

Minimum Requirements

  • 2 – 4 years relevant experience as a Sales Rep  – Door and Fabrication Market / Construction industry preferred 
  • Good technical knowledge and computer literacy skills
  • Ability to read plans and project planning
  • Excellent communication skills – written and verbal
  • Ability to speak English and Afrikaans
  • Valid drivers license and own transport

