SECTION MANAGER: SECURITY AND TRANSPORT at Armscor Dockyard

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To provide physical security and transport services to the Dockyard by monitoring and managing physical environment and activities in order to bring the Dockyard’s physical security risks under explicit managed control and manage transport services.

CRITICAL PERFORMANCE OBJECTIVES

Provide leadership and control for staff in work groups to improve team performance and personal development; development of a vision and objectives for an effective security service.

Develop and maintain of security standards, building of knowledge and expertise in respect of all aspects of physical security, this includes the training of security personnel.

Identify and prioritize actual and potential risk areas which could affect the safety and security of the Armscor Dockyard and its resources.

Responsible for physical security and protection of ARMSCOR buildings, equipment, assets and people in order to ensure a secure and safe working environment.

Manage security and protection of South African Navy (SAN) and Commercial Vessels under Dockyard’s control, by co-ordinating and guiding Armscor Dockyard in the execution of security and risk related directives.

Investigate breaches of security and report serious security issues directly to Management and provide corrective measures accordingly.

Liaise with other Defence Units regarding security-related issues, including area protection, perimeter control, disaster control, fire-fighting and access control, to ensure cost-effective and efficient application of resources.

Develop and review of the Protection Services Practices and Procedures and implementation thereof.

Management of the transport function and provision of transport service to the Dockyard by implementing and maintaining the vehicle management system.

Analyse status of fleet and recommend maintenance/replacement plan.

Prepare and manage the Section budget by monitoring and controlling the expenditure according to prescribed rules and regulations.

COMPETENCIES AND ABILITIES REQUIRED

Diploma in Security Management.

Driver’s License (Code 8).

National Key Point(NKP) Training certificate.

Minimum of 5 years post qualification experience in security services.

Minimum 2 years management experience.

Closing date: 07 MAY 2021

Late applications will not be considered, and correspondence is limited to short-listed candidates.

Short-listed candidates will be subject to psychometric assessment, reference checking, verification of personal data, and security clearance as part of the selection process.

Desired Skills:

Security Systems

Risk evaluation or assessment process

Formulating and editing process

Conflict resolution

Organizing

Interpersonal Relations

About The Employer:

In line with Armscor’s commitment to complying with the Employment Equity Act, No 55 of 1998, preference will be given to suitable candidates from the designated groups. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

