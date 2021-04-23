Sector Specialist: Energy and Infrastructure

Duties & Responsibilities
- Produce Industry leading proprietary research that generates Investment views and ideas in the Energy and Infrastructure sector
- Manage the Investment identification process across Energy and Infrastructure sectors
- Research and analysis impact of current as well as evolving macro themes and trends in Energy and Infrastructure sectors
- Develop industry leading knowledge on sectorial key value creation drivers and response to various macro environments
- Identify and generate sector, intra-sector and cross sector investable opportunities
- Develop models to estimate Economic (GDP) impact as well as Fund (Returns) potential impact of the sector
- Remain up-to-date on developments in global financial markets and economics
- Specialization in Energy and Infrastructure sector
- Assist deal teams understanding the key risks and opportunities during the due diligence process, when potential investments are being evaluated
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Post graduate Degree in Commerce, Finance, Engineering or equivalent
- At least 5 -8 years relevant experience
- Research experience and expertise in one or more key sectors of the economy
- Experience of implementing research views in portfolios would be highly desirable
Desired Skills:
- Implementation of research views
- Stakeholder relations
- Computer Literate
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours