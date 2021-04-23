Sector Specialist: Energy and Infrastructure

Apr 23, 2021

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Produce Industry leading proprietary research that generates Investment views and ideas in the Energy and Infrastructure sector
  • Manage the Investment identification process across Energy and Infrastructure sectors
  • Research and analysis impact of current as well as evolving macro themes and trends in Energy and Infrastructure sectors
  • Develop industry leading knowledge on sectorial key value creation drivers and response to various macro environments
  • Identify and generate sector, intra-sector and cross sector investable opportunities
  • Develop models to estimate Economic (GDP) impact as well as Fund (Returns) potential impact of the sector
  • Remain up-to-date on developments in global financial markets and economics
  • Specialization in Energy and Infrastructure sector
  • Assist deal teams understanding the key risks and opportunities during the due diligence process, when potential investments are being evaluated

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • Post graduate Degree in Commerce, Finance, Engineering or equivalent
  • At least 5 -8 years relevant experience
  • Research experience and expertise in one or more key sectors of the economy
  • Experience of implementing research views in portfolios would be highly desirable

Desired Skills:

  • Implementation of research views
  • Stakeholder relations
  • Computer Literate

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

