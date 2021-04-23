Senior Accountant

An insurance company is seeking a Senior Accountant to join their team in Johannesburg North.

Job Description:

The candidate will be responsible for the full Accounting function, including but not limited to:

Reviewing of client accounts.

Authorisation of payments.

Liaising with external Clients.

Staff management.

Minimum Requirements:

CA(SA).

2 years + post articles experience.

Insurance experience is essential.

Managerial skills.

Benefits are negotiable.

