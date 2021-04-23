Senior AWS Infrastructure Engineer

Description:

As an AWS Infra Engineer, you are the infra specialist of our team. You take care of the infrastructure of the AWS backend. You uphold quality and give your input for requirements to upgrade, update and expand our components. You have a good sense of ownership and will work closely with our Developers, Product Owner and Scrum Master.

Your Main Missions Include:

Implementation according to the Well Architect Framework

Ability to automate, scale, storage, monitor, update, backups, high-availability and disaster recovery

Ability to efficiently communicate and coordinate in case of emergency

Ability to teach your colleagues about AWS and implementations

You like to work in a context where you can independently take up tasks E2E

Develop reusable and reliable automated scripts and make them part of continuous integration / build systems

Deploy, scale and automate AWS services across multiple regions.

Participate in the research and development of the automated and replicable “infrastructure as a code” approaches.

Tune system parameters and configurations to optimize performance.

Take ownership of problem resolution or ensure a clear hand-off to the right owner

Troubleshooting and resolving problems with production systems and services

Developing and maintaining operations tools

Desired Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering

Experience in using AWS services

3+ years systems engineering experience

3+ years Linux experience

3+ years systems automation experience

Experience with virtualization and/or containerization technologies such as Docker/ESXi/KVM

Your Profile:

You have a senior profile with 5 to 7 years of exp

You are AWS Associate certified

Good understanding of AWS cloud computing services and cloud computing delivery models (IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS)

hands-on software development, infrastructure engineering, solution architecture or support of research software engineering

Experience with SQL, Cloud Technology and IP Networking

Understanding on Linux and other Linux flavored OS (CentOS, Ubuntu etic)

Systems management/administration automation in Python, Perl, Ruby, Bash, PowerShell, or related experience

Ability to work with off-shore and distributed teams

