Senior back-end developer

Role Purpose:

The position would be to develop B2B Saas application products that form an end-to-end supply chain offering including route optimization, real time mapping, mobile workflow, electronic ordering amongst others. Experience we’re looking for:

· University or related Computer Science Degree/Diploma

· 3+ years development experience in C#, LINQ, .Net, MVC

· Working with Relational Databases such as SQL Server or PostgreSQL

· Having worked in agile environment

· Ability to work in team-oriented environment

· Good trouble shooting and problem-solving skills

· Excellent knowledge of HTML5, CSS, JavaScript

· Knowledge of OOP/OOD design patterns

· Experience creating and consuming RESTful services

Desired skills that will be beneficial:

· A relevant Microsoft certification Experience with Linux

· Experience using tools such as Git, Jaegar, Redis, Elasticsearch

· Experience with Angular 2, TypeScript or other JavaScript frameworks

· GIS technologies

· High performance/scale technologies (Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, etc.)

