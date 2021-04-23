Senior back-end developer

Role Purpose:
The position would be to develop B2B Saas application products that form an end-to-end supply chain offering including route optimization, real time mapping, mobile workflow, electronic ordering amongst others. Experience we’re looking for:
· University or related Computer Science Degree/Diploma
· 3+ years development experience in C#, LINQ, .Net, MVC
· Working with Relational Databases such as SQL Server or PostgreSQL
· Having worked in agile environment
· Ability to work in team-oriented environment
· Good trouble shooting and problem-solving skills
· Excellent knowledge of HTML5, CSS, JavaScript
· Knowledge of OOP/OOD design patterns
· Experience creating and consuming RESTful services
Desired skills that will be beneficial:
· A relevant Microsoft certification Experience with Linux
· Experience using tools such as Git, Jaegar, Redis, Elasticsearch
· Experience with Angular 2, TypeScript or other JavaScript frameworks
· GIS technologies
· High performance/scale technologies (Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, etc.)