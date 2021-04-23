Position Purpose:
- As a member of the Delivery Team, a Senior Business Analyst helps drive out innovation initiatives.
- You will be familiar with the design thinking process and over time you will have participated in several projects uncovering requirements and conducting user research for deeper understanding.
- With this knowledge, you will be able to reveal insights about solutions and surface new opportunities for innovation.
- You will also support the delivery of projects around innovation solutions by working closely with the Delivery Team.
- In this dynamic environment, your Agile Business Analysis skills will be very valuable.
- For this role, analytical and process improvement skills as well as building meaningful relationships with leadership and teams across business units is key to success.
- In addition, partnering with internal stakeholders will require strong critical thinking, analytical, and interpersonal skills.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor Degree in Business Analytics or Information Systems or Business Management
- FTI Diploma or equivalent qualification in Business Analysis, Informatics, Computer Science or Programming.
Experience:
- 5+ years working experience within the IT industry
- 5+ years’ experience with all aspects of IT projects from creative, business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC)
- 5+ Years as a Business Analyst
- 5+ Years Business Analysis Techniques (IT)
- 5+ Years Business Process Management
- 5+ Years Business Requirements Writing
