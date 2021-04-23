Senior Business Analyst

Apr 23, 2021

Position Purpose:

  • As a member of the Delivery Team, a Senior Business Analyst helps drive out innovation initiatives.
  • You will be familiar with the design thinking process and over time you will have participated in several projects uncovering requirements and conducting user research for deeper understanding.
  • With this knowledge, you will be able to reveal insights about solutions and surface new opportunities for innovation.
  • You will also support the delivery of projects around innovation solutions by working closely with the Delivery Team.
  • In this dynamic environment, your Agile Business Analysis skills will be very valuable.
  • For this role, analytical and process improvement skills as well as building meaningful relationships with leadership and teams across business units is key to success.
  • In addition, partnering with internal stakeholders will require strong critical thinking, analytical, and interpersonal skills.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor Degree in Business Analytics or Information Systems or Business Management
  • FTI Diploma or equivalent qualification in Business Analysis, Informatics, Computer Science or Programming.

Experience:

  • 5+ years working experience within the IT industry
  • 5+ years’ experience with all aspects of IT projects from creative, business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC)
  • 5+ Years as a Business Analyst
  • 5+ Years Business Analysis Techniques (IT)
  • 5+ Years Business Process Management
  • 5+ Years Business Requirements Writing
Work Experience

  1. How many years of working experience do you have within the IT industry?
  2. How many years do you have as a business analyst with experience in E-Commerce platforms?
  3. How many years of experience do you have with all aspects of IT projects from creative, business analysis, architectures, system analysis, and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC)?

