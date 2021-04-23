Senior C# Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A leading National Business Systems Automation company is seeking the expertise of a highly skilled Senior C# Developer to join its team. The successful incumbent will be involved in the creation of web-based enterprise systems which automate and improve clients’ business [URL Removed] tertiary qualification in IT or related field.

The following skills are essential: C# SQL Server .Net Development ASP.NET MVC



The following skills are advantageous: Windows Azure jQuery, HTML5, CSS UML Agile & Scrum



ATTRIBUTES:

Teamwork.

Attention to detail.

Passionate about Development.

