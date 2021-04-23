Senior Cloud Java Developer – Semi Remote – R600 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Calling all amazing Cloud Java Developers with strong Angular skills!!!!!

This innovative opportunity will allow you to work on ground-breaking projects in the electrically powered motor vehicle space.

This environment offers great opportunities to enhance and develop new skills whilst earning very good rates in conjunction with working on extremely interesting projects. For now, the work is remote however in time you may need to spend a few days a week at the office.

You may travel to Internationally a few weeks a year in the event this would be of interest to you.

Requirements:

7+ years’ experience in programming language

Java EE

Java

Angular

RESTful

SOAP

SQL

Oracle

Postgres

GIT

AWS

HTML5

CSS3

DevOps

Cloud

Jenkins

Jira

Confluence

JSF

Reference Number for this position is MD52775 which is a REMOTE Contract position offering Per hour rate negotiable between R400 and R600 on experience and ability. Email Musa on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

The time for change is NOW! e-Merge IT recruitment are specialist niche recruiters with a wide range of positions available. We offer researched positions with top companies to strong technical candidates.

Check out our website [URL Removed] for more positions that might be right for you!

Do you have a friend who is a technology specialist? We pay BIG CASH to you if we place a friend that you sent us!

“If you haven’t heard from e-Merge IT within 2 weeks of your application, please consider it unsuccessful for this position”

Desired Skills:

java

Learn more/Apply for this position