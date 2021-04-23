Senior Fund Reporting Accountant

Apr 23, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Collate and review the monthly fund performance and assets under management numbers provided by the funds
  • Manage cash holdings of each of the funds ensuring they are in line with mandates
  • Build strong relationship with funds’ administrators
  • Monthly review of the underlying supporting financial information prepared by the fund administrators for each of the funds
  • Review fund management fee calculations
  • Maintain multi-strategy fund models
  • Detailed review of all monthly and quarterly investor reports prepared by each of the fund’s accounting team
  • Preparation of consolidated quarterly multi-strategy investor reports and supporting calculations
  • Preparation and/or review of content and format of other ad hoc investor

Outputs:

  • Preparation and review of the following monthly reports:
  • Private Equity Report to Investors
  • Monthly Fund sections of business unit reports
  • Preparation and review of following quarterly reports

  • Investor reports across the Private Equity Fund, Unlisted Rated Credit Fund, Infrastructure Debt Fund, Credit Opportunities Fund and Unlisted Property Fund

  • Preparing the consolidated quarterly multi-strategy investor reports for an Investor invested across all the above-mentioned funds

Minimum requirements:

  • Relevant bachelor/tertiary qualification
  • CA (SA) qualification
  • Five or more years’ experience in Financial Services sector in a similar role
  • Fund and/or management reporting experience

Desired Skills:

  • Fund Accounting
  • Fund Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 5 to 10 years Financial / Project Accounting

About The Employer:

Leading global Investment Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position