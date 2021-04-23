Senior Fund Reporting Accountant

Responsibilities:
- Collate and review the monthly fund performance and assets under management numbers provided by the funds
- Manage cash holdings of each of the funds ensuring they are in line with mandates
- Build strong relationship with funds’ administrators
- Monthly review of the underlying supporting financial information prepared by the fund administrators for each of the funds
- Review fund management fee calculations
- Maintain multi-strategy fund models
- Detailed review of all monthly and quarterly investor reports prepared by each of the fund’s accounting team
- Preparation of consolidated quarterly multi-strategy investor reports and supporting calculations
- Preparation and/or review of content and format of other ad hoc investor
Outputs:
- Preparation and review of the following monthly reports:
- Private Equity Report to Investors
- Monthly Fund sections of business unit reports
- Preparation and review of following quarterly reports
-
Investor reports across the Private Equity Fund, Unlisted Rated Credit Fund, Infrastructure Debt Fund, Credit Opportunities Fund and Unlisted Property Fund
-
Preparing the consolidated quarterly multi-strategy investor reports for an Investor invested across all the above-mentioned funds
Minimum requirements:
- Relevant bachelor/tertiary qualification
- CA (SA) qualification
- Five or more years’ experience in Financial Services sector in a similar role
- Fund and/or management reporting experience
Desired Skills:
- Fund Accounting
- Fund Reporting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Financial / Project Accounting
About The Employer:
Leading global Investment Manager