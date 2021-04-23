Senior Import Buyer at Ntice Search

My client who is a highly service orientated company that imports, warehouses, and distributes products specifically for the cleaning industry. They are seeking a highly skilled Senior Imports Buyer to join their Cape Town [URL Removed] main purpose of this role is to successfully manage the imports and cost of stock and offer a competitive product range to the market. This will include aspects of the Procurement, Finance and Admin, Stock Management and Quality Control functions.Essential Duties and ResponsibilitiesProcurement:

Product sourcing, price negotiations and supplier relationships

Forecast and order planning

Update systems accurately and timeously and distribute the information to the relevant persons

Arrange container deliveries, liaise with freight agents

Maintain and update spec sheets/ technical data sheets/ price lists and product manuals

Extract relevant reports and export to excel for manipulation

Obtain quotations and estimates

New Product Development and Supplier Accquisition

Analyse and compare our existing products to that of other suppliers/competitors

Visit trade shows and/or suppliers atleast once a year

Finance and Admin

Managing, forecasting, allocation and processing of foreign payments

Stock costing

Manage freight rates and documentation

Liaise with agents on VOC’s and tariff determinations

Communicate costing sheet changes to various role players

Ensure all documentation relating to shipping/suppliers/forex are in hand

Stock Management

Stock take and stock queries

Stock analysis

Quality Control

Maintain quality log

Manage quality issues with Suppliers

Education & Experience Requirements

Tertiary qualification essential

3 – 4 years experience in a similar role in an Import/Export/Shipping environment

Exposure to fast moving consumer goods advantageous

Experience within a product driven business environment

Skills and Abilities

Ability to problem solve and use initiative

Excellent verbal and written communication, especially with suppliers who are not English first language

Detail oriented and deadline driven

Ability to work in a pressurized environment

Flexible, accountable, responsible, reliable, disciplined

Excellent administrative skills

Work well in a team and individually

MS Office – Intermediate level minimum

