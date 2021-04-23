Senior Import Buyer at Ntice Search

My client who is a highly service orientated company that imports, warehouses, and distributes products specifically for the cleaning industry. They are seeking a highly skilled Senior Imports Buyer to join their Cape Town [URL Removed] main purpose of this role is to successfully manage the imports and cost of stock and offer a competitive product range to the market. This will include aspects of the Procurement, Finance and Admin, Stock Management and Quality Control functions.Essential Duties and ResponsibilitiesProcurement:
- Product sourcing, price negotiations and supplier relationships
- Forecast and order planning
- Update systems accurately and timeously and distribute the information to the relevant persons
- Arrange container deliveries, liaise with freight agents
- Maintain and update spec sheets/ technical data sheets/ price lists and product manuals
- Extract relevant reports and export to excel for manipulation
- Obtain quotations and estimates
New Product Development and Supplier Accquisition
- Analyse and compare our existing products to that of other suppliers/competitors
- Visit trade shows and/or suppliers atleast once a year
Finance and Admin
- Managing, forecasting, allocation and processing of foreign payments
- Stock costing
- Manage freight rates and documentation
- Liaise with agents on VOC’s and tariff determinations
- Communicate costing sheet changes to various role players
- Ensure all documentation relating to shipping/suppliers/forex are in hand
Stock Management
- Stock take and stock queries
- Stock analysis
Quality Control
- Maintain quality log
- Manage quality issues with Suppliers
Education & Experience Requirements
- Tertiary qualification essential
- 3 – 4 years experience in a similar role in an Import/Export/Shipping environment
- Exposure to fast moving consumer goods advantageous
- Experience within a product driven business environment
Skills and Abilities
- Ability to problem solve and use initiative
- Excellent verbal and written communication, especially with suppliers who are not English first language
- Detail oriented and deadline driven
- Ability to work in a pressurized environment
- Flexible, accountable, responsible, reliable, disciplined
- Excellent administrative skills
- Work well in a team and individually
- MS Office – Intermediate level minimum