Senior Import Buyer at Ntice Search

Apr 23, 2021

My client who is a highly service orientated company that imports, warehouses, and distributes products specifically for the cleaning industry. They are seeking a highly skilled Senior Imports Buyer to join their Cape Town [URL Removed] main purpose of this role is to successfully manage the imports and cost of stock and offer a competitive product range to the market.  This will include aspects of the Procurement, Finance and Admin, Stock Management and Quality Control functions.Essential Duties and ResponsibilitiesProcurement:

  • Product sourcing, price negotiations and supplier relationships
  • Forecast and order planning
  • Update systems accurately and timeously and distribute the information to the relevant persons
  • Arrange container deliveries, liaise with freight agents
  • Maintain and update spec sheets/ technical data sheets/ price lists and product manuals
  • Extract relevant reports and export to excel for manipulation
  • Obtain quotations and estimates

New Product Development and Supplier Accquisition

  • Analyse and compare our existing products to that of other suppliers/competitors
  • Visit trade shows and/or suppliers atleast once a year

Finance and Admin

  • Managing, forecasting, allocation and processing of foreign payments
  • Stock costing
  • Manage freight rates and documentation
  • Liaise with agents on VOC’s and tariff determinations
  • Communicate costing sheet changes to various role players
  • Ensure all documentation relating to shipping/suppliers/forex are in hand

Stock Management

  • Stock take and stock queries
  • Stock analysis

Quality Control

  • Maintain quality log
  • Manage quality issues with Suppliers

Education & Experience Requirements

  • Tertiary qualification essential
  • 3 – 4 years experience in a similar role in an Import/Export/Shipping environment
  • Exposure to fast moving consumer goods advantageous
  • Experience within a product driven business environment

Skills and Abilities

  • Ability to problem solve and use initiative
  • Excellent verbal and written communication, especially with suppliers who are not English first language
  • Detail oriented and deadline driven
  • Ability to work in a pressurized environment
  • Flexible, accountable, responsible, reliable, disciplined
  • Excellent administrative skills
  • Work well in a team and individually
  • MS Office – Intermediate level minimum

