Senior Java Developer – Cape Town – R750k PA

A Major Retail GIANT is on the scout for a top achieving Senior Java Developer! As a member of the Merchandising Systems application team, you will be responsible for Point of Service (POS) and other Store facing applications.

The successful candidate would join a team that strives to deliver sound applications to ensure the seamless operations of their Store applications. Emphasis is placed on continuously seeking improvement in development, processes, support and adhering to Agile practice.

The tech stack includes:

Java

J2EE

Agile

XML

API

SQL

Web Services (SOAP / REST)

Spring

Android

Reference Number for this position is ZH52823 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company salary of up to R750K pa negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

