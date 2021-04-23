Senior Java Full Stack Developer – Semi remote – R950 per hour

This is a great opportunity to enhance your Java skills by joining a Pretoria based international manufacturing group. They are on the search for Senior Java Full Stack Devs to join their team of rock-solid Java Developers that are busy creating the next generation of software systems.

You will be liaising with stakeholders and team members globally as well as awesome opportunities to travel abroad

If you are ambitious and seeking a challenge, this is for you! Join a team that encourages your skills and knowledge growth in an efficient and vibrant environment. SEND YOUR CV NOW!!!

Along with 10+ years’ experience; the tech stack includes:

JAVA EE

JAVA (Java 11)

RESTful services

AWS

Jenkins

CI

DevOps

React

Angular

Git

Js

SQL (Postgres)

Reference Number for this position is ZH52544 which is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn and Home offering a contract rate of between R600 to R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.







