Senior Paid Search Specialist

Apr 23, 2021

One of our leading clients in the Online Marketing industry is seeking a Senior Paid Search Specialist to join their exciting team. Cape Town – CBD
PERMANENT POSITION

Requirements :

  • You should have been working in a similar role for at least 5 years (or as close to)
  • You are proficient in Google Ads, Google Ads Editor
  • Experience using Google Analytics
  • You are numbers driven and have run campaigns to achieve a certain ROI/CPA
  • You work well in a team as well as independently
  • You love the industry and keep up to date with all the updates
  • You are not scared of learning new things or jump into topics that you don’t 100% fully understand
  • You are committed to excellence
  • You are detailed oriented
  • Have business acumen
  • Some form of tertiary education is very preferable

Responsibilities :

  • Plan and execute digital marketing campaigns
  • Campaign Building in Facebook Business Manager
  • Monitor and analyze effectiveness and report back on those
  • Optimizations of Campaigns to meet targets according to best practises
  • Troubleshooting of performance or technical problems
  • Client communication
  • Client Digital Strategy
  • Ideas on how to grow Client’s Business

Only Candidates that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position.

