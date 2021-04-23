One of our leading clients in the Online Marketing industry is seeking a Senior Paid Search Specialist to join their exciting team. Cape Town – CBD
PERMANENT POSITION
Requirements :
- You should have been working in a similar role for at least 5 years (or as close to)
- You are proficient in Google Ads, Google Ads Editor
- Experience using Google Analytics
- You are numbers driven and have run campaigns to achieve a certain ROI/CPA
- You work well in a team as well as independently
- You love the industry and keep up to date with all the updates
- You are not scared of learning new things or jump into topics that you don’t 100% fully understand
- You are committed to excellence
- You are detailed oriented
- Have business acumen
- Some form of tertiary education is very preferable
Responsibilities :
- Plan and execute digital marketing campaigns
- Campaign Building in Facebook Business Manager
- Monitor and analyze effectiveness and report back on those
- Optimizations of Campaigns to meet targets according to best practises
- Troubleshooting of performance or technical problems
- Client communication
- Client Digital Strategy
- Ideas on how to grow Client’s Business
Only Candidates that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position.