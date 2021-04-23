Senior Paid Search Specialist

One of our leading clients in the Online Marketing industry is seeking a Senior Paid Search Specialist to join their exciting team. Cape Town – CBD

PERMANENT POSITION

Requirements :

You should have been working in a similar role for at least 5 years (or as close to)

You are proficient in Google Ads, Google Ads Editor

Experience using Google Analytics

You are numbers driven and have run campaigns to achieve a certain ROI/CPA

You work well in a team as well as independently

You love the industry and keep up to date with all the updates

You are not scared of learning new things or jump into topics that you don’t 100% fully understand

You are committed to excellence

You are detailed oriented

Have business acumen

Some form of tertiary education is very preferable

Responsibilities :

Plan and execute digital marketing campaigns

Campaign Building in Facebook Business Manager

Monitor and analyze effectiveness and report back on those

Optimizations of Campaigns to meet targets according to best practises

Troubleshooting of performance or technical problems

Client communication

Client Digital Strategy

Ideas on how to grow Client’s Business

Only Candidates that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position.

