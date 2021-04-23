Senior Procurement Officer /Technical Buyer

A well know Engineering Company requires the above to strategically procure all engineering equipment both internationally and locally for the Organisation in support of the Business’s strategic and operational needs to maximise the effectiveness and efficiency of the Company.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Relevant tertiary qualification (Procurement or Supply Chain or related) is preferred but not essential.

Formal CIPS or SAPICS qualification (level 4) is preferred.

Previous experience having worked in a Procurement Role procuring products (locally and internationally) having dealt with Suppliers with regards to on boarding them as well as having sourced and managed the Supplier from start to finish is preferred.

Previous experience having managed Suppliers as well as having sourced new Suppliers internationally for various products within the Engineering Equipment/Mining Industries is preferred.

Must be able to read and interpret technical drawings.

Import/ export experience (understand incoterms) is preferred.

Must have excellent negotiation and communications skills.

Previous experience having worked on an ERP system such as SAP or Syspro or related is preferred.

Must have a track record in applying procurement best practice and modern procurement methods to a diverse range of purchasing situations including the ability to provide effective and accurate analysis and reporting of relevant data.

Previous experience having negotiated with Suppliers is essential as well as being able to act on their own initiative whilst maintaining attention to detail.

The successful candidate must be strong on procurement negotiations being able to do it themselves.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:



Oversee and manage a Senior Buyer, a Receiving Supervisor and 1 Expeditor.

Develop and maintain relationships with Management in the Business and with Suppliers by creating a clear supply network to ensure compliance with procurement procedures and negotiating benefits from services and cost improvement.

Build and maintain good relationships with Suppliers internationally negotiating the best prices.

Deliver on sourcing plans for the relevant area of expenditure, designed to deliver the appropriate supply base and best commercial outcome.

Complete purchase requests with international Suppliers by inputting purchase orders, expediting deliveries, and verifying all transactions.

Handle correspondence concerning, over-shipments, delivery shortages, changes in quantity, delivery dates, and prices and report such changes to the interested parties in a timely manner as required.

Maintain accuracy of stock code information, including lead-time, pricing, current supplier information, current purchase order data, etc., and ensure SAP and Netstock parameters are maintained by monitoring minimum, maximum, safety, and current inventory levels, making recommendations to Management for adjustments to levels.

Maintain close working relationships with Demand Planning on forecasting and Replenishment Teams and with Shipping by conferring with all relevant parties internally and externally.

Monitor and record service agreements to ensure service levels are met.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

