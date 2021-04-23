Senior Project Manager

A Financial Institute in the Centre of Pretoria has a 12 month contract available for a Senior Project Manager

The main purpose of this position is to strengthen the Reference Rate Reform Programme with an experienced Project Manager in Agile

Define the project scope and work breakdown structure in collaboration with key stakeholders to ensure a common understanding of deliverables and the approach.

Facilitate all Agile ceremonies, including product backlog refinement, preplanning, planning, daily standup’s, sprint reviews, retrospectives.

Ownership and accountability of establishing Agile values, methods, principles and practices for the delivery of projects and products

Minimum qualification required:

A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent;

a minimum of five to eight years’ job-related experience; and

Must have extensive experience in all key component of Project Management such as resource planning, budgeting, reporting, and project artefacts.

5+ IT and Financial industry experience essential

4-5 years’ experience within an Agile development environment

Experience in a SAFe Agile environment will be advantageous.

The following will be an added advantage:

Project management certification, such as Prince2 or PMI.

Strong knowledge of Agile and Lean methodologies and the ability to propagate this into the teams and the organization

Strong Understanding of software development project management

Experienced working with different frameworks within Agile

Proven experience in leading teams with an Agile delivery

