Senior Remote 3rd Line Systems Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Deliver SLA -backed services as part of the technical support offering of a fast-paced UK Managed Service Provider seeking a highly skilled Senior Remote 3rd Line Systems Engineer. Due to continued growth, the business is investing further in its global division, therefore this role requires a proactive, collaborative team member who is very strong technically and able to work European standard office hours, as per customer requirements. The candidate will be required to form part of a 24x7x365 on-call roster after successful completion of probation and [URL Removed] and progress support tickets (incidents & changes) through MSP systems.

Provide remote 3rd line technical IT support for tickets escalated.

Troubleshoot and resolve hardware and software related incidents based on Microsoft systems.

Resolve incidents within agreed first-time-fix parameters and escalate within the team where required, complying with contracted SLAs.

Take ownership of incidents and manage through to resolution where possible.

Attend to proactive and reactive monitoring alerts in order to ensure minimum disruption to customers.

Meet client expectations in terms of quality of work and delivery to deadlines.

Action customer enquiries effectively in a timely fashion as per prescribed SLA.

Produce information reports upon request.

Build and maintain company reputation & customer relationships.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Matric or equivalent secondary education.

VMware VCP.

MCSE/MCITP or multiple MCP certifications essential.

Cisco CCNA.

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years’ – In an IT Service Desk support environment (3rd Line Support). Supporting VMware Hypervisor (1+ year exposure to VMware NSX and vSAN). Supporting Cisco/HPE networking environments. Supporting Microsoft Systems; Servers, Exchange/365, Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, etc. 3+ Years’ – Supporting firewalls (FortiGate, WatchGuard, Cisco). Supporting SAN storage. Exposure to – HP, Dell & Cisco datacentre hardware, software, and storage technologies. Modern Backup & Disaster Recovery technologies (Veeam, Zerto). Public Cloud (Azure, AWS) and/or VMware-based Private Cloud (IaaS, DRaaS, BaaS).



Advantageous –

Experience providing support in the Managed Service Provider (MSP) industry.

Proficiency in an additional European based language(s).

ITIL Foundation Certification.

Linux LPIC Certification(s).

Citrix support experience (XenApp/XenDesktop/Netscaler).

Exposure to: Configuring & working with Office 365. Configuring & working with Multifactor authentication (MFA) technologies (Microsoft, Duo, Okta). Cyber Security technologies and applications. Scripting (PowerShell, Bash, Python, etc.).



While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position