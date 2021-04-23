Senior Restaurant Manager

Well known Fast Food brand is looking for a Senior Fast Food Restaurant Manager for their store in the Nigel area on the Far East Rand

Responsible for overall Restaurant Management

Effective deployment of labour, assets and manage production costs

Meet and exceeding of customer expectations

Develop and train staff, as well as recognize and reward superior performance

Monitoring of food, packaging and labour costs so as to meet established targets

Ensure that all restaurant resources and equipment are at the correct levels to meet the different volumes of business

Ensure correct cash handling and restaurant banking procedures are maintained

Ensure correct level of supplies are ordered, deliveries are checked and that stock levels are monitored on a daily and weekly basis

Perform daily, weekly and monthly stock check

Assist with IT problems experienced with Micros/GAAP POS

Prepare weekly labour schedules in advance to ensure all shifts are properly staffed

Ensure that all new staff receive a comprehensive induction and are correctly trained

Coach and support all staff and ensure that they are fully trained and on job training is effective

Provide development for staff and to ensure that succession planning is carried out

Ensure that Policies and Procedures are followed to minimize employee relations issues within the restaurant

Complete recruitment and termination payroll change documentation

Coordinate, hold and record monthly staff meetings

Ensure that all daily, weekly and monthly administration is completed accurately

Ensure that standards are in accordance with HACCP

Local Store Marketing activities as authorized by the Regional Manager

Monitor local competitor activity and any local activities that might affect the volume of business

Implementation of in-store promotions ensuring that all staff is fully briefed in advance of promotions

Administer progressive discipline as needed

Requirements

Grade 12 / Matric

MUST HAVE 5 years Senior Fast Food Restaurant Manager experience preferably:- KFC, Hungry Lion, Chicken Licken or similar Fast Food store experience

Micros/GAAP POS – 4 years’ experience

MS Office (Word, Excel and Outlook/e-mail)

Salary is dependent on skill set and operational experience

SA Citizens only

NOTE – Nigel is more than 65km from Johannesburg. People from Nigel or surrounding areas will have preference

Desired Skills:

Staff Management

Stock Management

Cash Management

Customer Care

POS

MS Office

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Well Known Fast Food Chain

