Senior Restaurant Manager

Well known Fast Food brand is looking for a Senior Fast Food Restaurant Manager for their store in the Nigel area on the Far East Rand
- Responsible for overall Restaurant Management
- Effective deployment of labour, assets and manage production costs
- Meet and exceeding of customer expectations
- Develop and train staff, as well as recognize and reward superior performance
- Monitoring of food, packaging and labour costs so as to meet established targets
- Ensure that all restaurant resources and equipment are at the correct levels to meet the different volumes of business
- Ensure correct cash handling and restaurant banking procedures are maintained
- Ensure correct level of supplies are ordered, deliveries are checked and that stock levels are monitored on a daily and weekly basis
- Perform daily, weekly and monthly stock check
- Assist with IT problems experienced with Micros/GAAP POS
- Prepare weekly labour schedules in advance to ensure all shifts are properly staffed
- Ensure that all new staff receive a comprehensive induction and are correctly trained
- Coach and support all staff and ensure that they are fully trained and on job training is effective
- Provide development for staff and to ensure that succession planning is carried out
- Ensure that Policies and Procedures are followed to minimize employee relations issues within the restaurant
- Complete recruitment and termination payroll change documentation
- Coordinate, hold and record monthly staff meetings
- Ensure that all daily, weekly and monthly administration is completed accurately
- Ensure that standards are in accordance with HACCP
- Local Store Marketing activities as authorized by the Regional Manager
- Monitor local competitor activity and any local activities that might affect the volume of business
- Implementation of in-store promotions ensuring that all staff is fully briefed in advance of promotions
- Administer progressive discipline as needed
Requirements
- Grade 12 / Matric
- MUST HAVE 5 years Senior Fast Food Restaurant Manager experience preferably:- KFC, Hungry Lion, Chicken Licken or similar Fast Food store experience
- Micros/GAAP POS – 4 years’ experience
- MS Office (Word, Excel and Outlook/e-mail)
- Salary is dependent on skill set and operational experience
- SA Citizens only
- NOTE – Nigel is more than 65km from Johannesburg. People from Nigel or surrounding areas will have preference
Desired Skills:
- Staff Management
- Stock Management
- Cash Management
- Customer Care
- POS
- MS Office
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
Well Known Fast Food Chain