Senior Social Media Strategist/Account Manager

Apr 23, 2021

An opportunity for a Senior Media Strategist / Account Manager to join one of our leading clients in the Online Marketing sector to be based in Cape Town.
PERMANENT POSITION

Requirements :

  • You should have been working in industry for at least 2 years
  • You are proficient in Facebook ads manager
  • Experience using Google Analytics for reporting
  • Hootsuite or similar API experience
  • You are numbers driven and have run campaigns to achieve a certain ROI/CPA
  • You work well in a team as well as independently
  • You love the industry and keep up to date with all the updates
  • You are not scared of learning new things or jump into topics that you don’t understand 100% fully
  • You are committed to excellence
  • You are detailed oriented
  • Have business acumen
  • A relevant tertiary education is preferable
  • Great copywriting skills with examples of your work

Responsibilities :

  • Plan and execute digital marketing campaigns
  • Campaign Building in Facebook Business Manager
  • Monitor and analyze effectiveness and report back on those
  • Optimizations of Campaigns to meet targets according to best practises
  • Troubleshooting of performance or technical problems
  • Client communication
  • Client Digital Strategy
  • Ideas on how to grow Client’s Business

Only Candidates that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position.

