Senior Social Media Strategist/Account Manager

An opportunity for a Senior Media Strategist / Account Manager to join one of our leading clients in the Online Marketing sector to be based in Cape Town.

PERMANENT POSITION

Requirements :

You should have been working in industry for at least 2 years

You are proficient in Facebook ads manager

Experience using Google Analytics for reporting

Hootsuite or similar API experience

You are numbers driven and have run campaigns to achieve a certain ROI/CPA

You work well in a team as well as independently

You love the industry and keep up to date with all the updates

You are not scared of learning new things or jump into topics that you don’t understand 100% fully

You are committed to excellence

You are detailed oriented

Have business acumen

A relevant tertiary education is preferable

Great copywriting skills with examples of your work

Responsibilities :

Plan and execute digital marketing campaigns

Campaign Building in Facebook Business Manager

Monitor and analyze effectiveness and report back on those

Optimizations of Campaigns to meet targets according to best practises

Troubleshooting of performance or technical problems

Client communication

Client Digital Strategy

Ideas on how to grow Client’s Business

Only Candidates that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position.

