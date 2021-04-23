Senior Social Media Strategist/Account Manager

An opportunity for a Senior Media Strategist / Account Manager to join one of our leading clients in the Online Marketing sector to be based in Cape Town.
PERMANENT POSITION
Requirements :
- You should have been working in industry for at least 2 years
- You are proficient in Facebook ads manager
- Experience using Google Analytics for reporting
- Hootsuite or similar API experience
- You are numbers driven and have run campaigns to achieve a certain ROI/CPA
- You work well in a team as well as independently
- You love the industry and keep up to date with all the updates
- You are not scared of learning new things or jump into topics that you don’t understand 100% fully
- You are committed to excellence
- You are detailed oriented
- Have business acumen
- A relevant tertiary education is preferable
- Great copywriting skills with examples of your work
Responsibilities :
- Plan and execute digital marketing campaigns
- Campaign Building in Facebook Business Manager
- Monitor and analyze effectiveness and report back on those
- Optimizations of Campaigns to meet targets according to best practises
- Troubleshooting of performance or technical problems
- Client communication
- Client Digital Strategy
- Ideas on how to grow Client’s Business
Only Candidates that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position.