Senior Splunk Architect/ Developer – Semi Remote/ Midrand – R830 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

The business is renowned across the world for producing Ultimate Driving Machines.

This is an opportunity to take your Development career to the next level. You’ll be using cutting edge technologies with a manufacturing business in Pretoria that are busy creating the next generation observability solutions to increase productivity, operational efficiency and threat awareness.

It’s a FANTASTIC opportunity for high calibre candidates who are self-driven, takes initiatives and are able to achieve tasks independently. This is a great opportunity to work remotely with a high degree of flexibility.

If you feel you have an above average CV and can prove your worth, APPLY NOW!! This is your opportunity to enhance your career and get involved in diverse technologies!

Experience with the following technologies is important:

Advanced knowledge of observability solutions for ingesting, monitoring, visualizing and analysing data technologies

12+ years commercial experience

Splunk

SPL

AWS

PowerShell

Python

Linux

CriblReference Number for this position is GZ52778 which is a Contract position rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn and Home offering a rate of between R780 and R930 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

