Senior Test Analyst at QES

Apr 23, 2021

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Requirements

Knowledge of SQL for DB querying

  • Knowledge of JIRA / Agile Methodology
  • Proficient with QC ALM
  • Understanding of Test Automation (UFT is preferred)
  • A team player
  • A great communicator and transparent
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills and an ability to work as part of a global team
  • Someone who has a “can do” attitude
  • Someone who has an eye for Quality
  • Someone who is able to challenge the status quo
  • Someone with leadership and professionalism who consistently demonstrates a “role model” behaviour
  • Able to engage with people across all levels and has excellent people management skills
  • Someone who can simultaneously work on multiple projects
  • Ensure participation in the overall test planning of the product execution path and test estimation.
  • Ability to create the test plan and ensure alignment to the product objectives.
  • Ensure the product is delivered within the timelines agreed with the delivery team.
  • Work closely with test leads, developers, architects, product owner and other stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client.
  • Build and foster deep relationship with peers, subject matter expert, developers, product owner and other stakeholders though honest communication which align to the Sanlam Reality Values.
  • Participate in the sprint planning, test estimation and success criteria per story/epic.
  • Participate in the team backlog grooming.
  • Facilitate the handover of test deliverables for all phases of testing.

Qualifications & Experience

ISTQB foundation or equivalent (ISEB). ISEB test practitioner or equivalent or ISTQB advanced level certificate

  • 5-6 years in testing role (Both Functional and Technical). Your functional background must be strong to guide your technical
  • Proficient in the use of Soap UI (Ready API as well), Jira, HP QC and MS-SQL.
  • Experience working in the Rewards Programme environment would be a bonus but not essential.

Desired Skills:

  • QA
  • SQL
  • SDLC
  • Tester
  • ISTQB Certified

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position