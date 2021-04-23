Site Engineer

Main duties include, Securing installation and commissioning, Leading & Delegating Site work and Handling Workmanship Quality.
Responsibilities:
- Planning Installations & Commissioning activities
- Securing Work Area
- Securing Installation and commissioning setup
- Performing onsite Integration
- Enforce quality and OHS assurance
- Lead and delegate site work
- Handle ASP staff
- Handle Workmanship quality
- Perform Field Survey
-
Create Drawings and SpecificationsRequirements:
-
REQUIREMENTS
- Ability to present and communicate information
- Ability to plan and organize
- Follow instructions and procedures
- Ability to work well with people
- On-site Survey
- Network Design
- Installation
- Commissioning
- Project management competencies
- Microsoft Office Suite efficiency
- Perform field survey
- Ability to Secure installation and commissioning
- Create Drawings and specifications
- Knowledge of Local Laws and Regulations
- Knowledge of Local Industry and Standards
- OHS Knowledge and Skills
Desired Skills:
- Engineer
- Site Supervision
- Telecommunication
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Optical, Electronic & Computer Manufacturing
- 5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Telecommunication Industry