Site Engineer

Apr 23, 2021

Main duties include, Securing installation and commissioning, Leading & Delegating Site work and Handling Workmanship Quality.

Responsibilities:

  • Planning Installations & Commissioning activities
  • Securing Work Area
  • Securing Installation and commissioning setup
  • Performing onsite Integration
  • Enforce quality and OHS assurance
  • Lead and delegate site work
  • Handle ASP staff
  • Handle Workmanship quality
  • Perform Field Survey

  • Create Drawings and SpecificationsRequirements:

  • REQUIREMENTS

  • Ability to present and communicate information
  • Ability to plan and organize
  • Follow instructions and procedures
  • Ability to work well with people
  • On-site Survey
  • Network Design
  • Installation
  • Commissioning
  • Project management competencies
  • Microsoft Office Suite efficiency
  • Perform field survey
  • Ability to Secure installation and commissioning
  • Create Drawings and specifications
  • Knowledge of Local Laws and Regulations
  • Knowledge of Local Industry and Standards
  • OHS Knowledge and Skills

Desired Skills:

  • Engineer
  • Site Supervision
  • Telecommunication

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Optical, Electronic & Computer Manufacturing
  • 5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Telecommunication Industry

Learn more/Apply for this position