Software Designer II

Purpose of the job:

Designs specific modules, components and products or is responsible for complex phases of an engineering project requiring the application of engineering principles and techniques.

Translates technical specifications received from manager into usable engineering data applicable to the particular assignment. Requires a good understanding of procedures and concepts within own discipline and a basic knowledge of these elements in other disciplines.

Work closely within a mixed-discipline team to achieve the time, budget and technical objectives and has a basic understanding of other related disciplines.

Document all work in relevant technical environment, including advanced algorithms and design calculations, plans & estimates as well as the design performance characteristics and a summarized project cost breakdown.

Good knowledge of regulatory requirements and compliance on designs.

Test, evaluate, modify/enhance and re-test modules/components and products.

Work in a professional manner consistent with the company’s commitment to excellence, and R&D’s applicable development methodologies and/or standard operating procedures.

Standardise all designs as far as possible, using standard components; particular consideration must be given to inventory management. Always use appropriate components to ensure product excellence (exceptional reliability, high levels of functionality, excellent value, ease of manufacture and maintainability, etc.).

Solve relatively complex problems in core discipline, and basic problems in other engineering disciplines. May rely on assistance from senior personnel to solve complex problems.

Act as an advisor and coach to mentor junior members of the team.

Designs modules/components/products that are reliable, cost effective and that will perform consistently in specified operating environments within agreed timelines and budgets.

Responsible for modules/components/products of projects requiring good analytical skills as well as evaluative judgement based on the analysis of factual and qualitative information in complicated or novel situations.

Stay abreast of latest developments in the discipline.

Key Interfaces:

Precise and concise written and verbal communication skills and able to exchange complex information with all levels in the organisation

R&D Team

R&D Management

Suppliers & customers

Functional skills

In depth knowledge of the relevant software development environments.

Good understanding of software development methodologies.

In-depth knowledge of the following: ASP.NET, C#, T-SQL, Javascript, jQuery, CSS, AJAX, DevExpress

Required qualifications and experience:

Minimum of 3 years work experience in a similar environment

Degree in Software Engineering or Computer Science

Desired Skills:

software developer

engineer

IT

sql

Ajax

css

C#

Technical Leadership

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Randburg.

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid

pension fund

13th cheque

