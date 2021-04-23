Software Designer II

Purpose of the job:
Designs specific modules, components and products or is responsible for complex phases of an engineering project requiring the application of engineering principles and techniques.

  • Translates technical specifications received from manager into usable engineering data applicable to the particular assignment. Requires a good understanding of procedures and concepts within own discipline and a basic knowledge of these elements in other disciplines.
  • Work closely within a mixed-discipline team to achieve the time, budget and technical objectives and has a basic understanding of other related disciplines.
  • Document all work in relevant technical environment, including advanced algorithms and design calculations, plans & estimates as well as the design performance characteristics and a summarized project cost breakdown.
  • Good knowledge of regulatory requirements and compliance on designs.
  • Test, evaluate, modify/enhance and re-test modules/components and products.
  • Work in a professional manner consistent with the company’s commitment to excellence, and R&D’s applicable development methodologies and/or standard operating procedures.
  • Standardise all designs as far as possible, using standard components; particular consideration must be given to inventory management. Always use appropriate components to ensure product excellence (exceptional reliability, high levels of functionality, excellent value, ease of manufacture and maintainability, etc.).
  • Solve relatively complex problems in core discipline, and basic problems in other engineering disciplines. May rely on assistance from senior personnel to solve complex problems.
  • Act as an advisor and coach to mentor junior members of the team.
  • Designs modules/components/products that are reliable, cost effective and that will perform consistently in specified operating environments within agreed timelines and budgets.
  • Responsible for modules/components/products of projects requiring good analytical skills as well as evaluative judgement based on the analysis of factual and qualitative information in complicated or novel situations.
  • Stay abreast of latest developments in the discipline.

Key Interfaces:
Precise and concise written and verbal communication skills and able to exchange complex information with all levels in the organisation

  • R&D Team
  • R&D Management
  • Suppliers & customers

Functional skills
In depth knowledge of the relevant software development environments.

  • Good understanding of software development methodologies.
  • In-depth knowledge of the following: ASP.NET, C#, T-SQL, Javascript, jQuery, CSS, AJAX, DevExpress

Required qualifications and experience:

  • Minimum of 3 years work experience in a similar environment
  • Degree in Software Engineering or Computer Science

Desired Skills:

  • software developer
  • engineer
  • IT
  • sql
  • Ajax
  • css
  • C#
  • Technical Leadership

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Randburg.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • medical aid
  • pension fund
  • 13th cheque

