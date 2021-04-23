Software Engineer (C#) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A global Document Automation Software Solutions Specialist seeks a Software Engineer (C#) with the unique mix of technical expertise and consultative skill. You will require 3-year IT-related Degree / Diploma with 3 – 5 years’ C#.Net, .Net Core and application design, HTML, CSS, JavaScript and SQL and relational database programming. Any React, Vue, Angular, Azure, Scrum, Agile and a background in document automation will prove beneficial. You must be a SA citizen or possess a valid work permit.DUTIES: Contribute to the architecture, design, development and maintenance of web and desktop applications.

Develop applications for web and/or desktop platforms using the C# language and the Microsoft .NET framework and the .Net Core platforms.

Follow best formal software engineering practices.

Exercise version control discipline for software releases and maintain source code.

Maintain the product after release. REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications – Minimum 3-year IT-related Degree or Diploma. Experience/Skills – 3 – 5 Years’ solid industry experience with C# and .NET.

Technical understanding of .NET framework, .Net Core and application design.

SQL and relational database programming skills.

HTML, CSS and JavaScript development experience.

Must be a South African citizen or hold a valid work permit. Advantageous – React, Vue and Angular.

Exposure to Microsoft Azure.

Scrum and Agile methodologies.

Document automation background. ATTRIBUTES: Analytical and problem-solving skills.