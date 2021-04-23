Software Engineer (C#.Net) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Join the multinational team of an innovative global software document management solutions company seeking an experienced Software Engineer (C#.Net) who enjoys solving complex problems. You must possess a 3-year IT-related Degree / Diploma with proven experience in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, SOAP, REST and 4+ years’ solid industry experience designing and building software applications in C# and .NET.DUTIES: Work in a team following Agile development methodologies.

Contribute to the architecture, design, development and maintenance of existing and new web and desktop applications using C# and the Microsoft .Net framework.

Follow best software engineering practices.

Exercise version control discipline to maintain source code. REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications – Minimum 3-year IT-related Degree or Diploma. Experience/Skills – 4+ Years’ solid industry experience in designing and building software applications in C# and .NET.

Practical experience in developing web and desktop applications.

SQL and relational database programming skills. Must have proven experience in –

HTML, CSS, and JavaScript development.

Web backend technologies e.g., SOAP, REST. Knowledge about server and cloud-based technologies.

Must be a South African citizen or hold a valid work permit. Advantageous – Experience in .NET Core, ASP.NET Core and Angular.

Exposure to Microsoft Azure.

Mobile development using Flutter / Dart.

Exposure to Scrum and Agile methodologies. ATTRIBUTES: Willingness to learn.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.