Software Engineer (C#.Net) at Datafin Recruitment

|ENVIRONMENT:Join the multinational team of an innovative global software document management solutions company seeking an experienced Software Engineer (C#.Net) who enjoys solving complex problems. You must possess a 3-year IT-related Degree / Diploma with proven experience in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, SOAP, REST and 4+ years’ solid industry experience designing and building software applications in C# and .NET.DUTIES:
REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –
Experience/Skills –
Advantageous –
ATTRIBUTES:
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.