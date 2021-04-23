Solutions Architect Team Lead / CTO at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:An innovative Online Leasing Platform seeks the technical expertise of a Solutions Architect Team Lead / CTO with the proven ability to deliver complex tech solutions. You need to have a wide variety of technical skills. You must possess a suitable Degree, 15 – 20+ years of technical experience with a significant portion in Leadership / Architecture / Management roles, have built financial solutions and skills including AWS, Docker, Node.js, TypeScript, Sequelize, PostgreSQL, Blockchain, Trello and Kanban. We would look more favourably on candidates that have experience of, and passion for, young, evolving [URL Removed] architecture for to-be system.

Define roadmap to transition from existing system to future system.

Define work breakdown structure, project plan.

Manage executive expectations through regular communication and updates.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant Degree.

15 – 20+ Years of varied technical experience.

Some experience in the tools and process we are currently using, including AWS, Docker, Node.js, TypeScript, Sequelize, PostgreSQL, Blockchain, Trello, Kanban.

Proven Managerial skills.

Proven technical architecture skills.

Experience of building financial solutions.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ask Why

Take Ownership

Lead by Example

Be Present

Foster Relationships

Do Good

Have Fun

