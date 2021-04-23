Specialist: Client Relationship Management at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To develop and implement client engagement campaigns and programmes to deliver business and client value.

Take ownership and drive the campaign end to end lifecycle through the development of campaign business cases encompassing; pre-campaign analyses, target group design, communication plan, content development, campaign execution and post campaign analyses.

Experience

Min:

5 years plus experience in a similar environment

Drafting business cases, marketing plans

Operates in a campaign coordination or management role

Digital marketing, CRM, customer loyalty and communications

Interpret data and reports for analysis

Performance marketing and direct marketing

Ideal:

Digital Campaign management agency experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing or Business Management

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing or Business Management

Knowledge

Minimum:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

Strategic marketing management

Psychology and Behavioural Economics

Campaign management

Direct marketing

Internal and external communications

Performance marketing

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

Digital Marketing: digital campaign management in agency environment i.e. Programmatic marketing

Data analysis, client profiling and segmentation

Brand Management

Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Analytical Skills

Attention to Detail

Commercial Thinking Skills

Competencies

Relating and Networking

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Writing and Reporting

Planning and Organising

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Adapting and Responding to Change

Analysing

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

