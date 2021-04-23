Specialist: Client Relationship Management at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To develop and implement client engagement campaigns and programmes to deliver business and client value.
- Take ownership and drive the campaign end to end lifecycle through the development of campaign business cases encompassing; pre-campaign analyses, target group design, communication plan, content development, campaign execution and post campaign analyses.
Experience
Min:
- 5 years plus experience in a similar environment
- Drafting business cases, marketing plans
- Operates in a campaign coordination or management role
- Digital marketing, CRM, customer loyalty and communications
- Interpret data and reports for analysis
- Performance marketing and direct marketing
Ideal:
- Digital Campaign management agency experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing or Business Management
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing or Business Management
Knowledge
Minimum:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- Strategic marketing management
- Psychology and Behavioural Economics
- Campaign management
- Direct marketing
- Internal and external communications
- Performance marketing
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- Digital Marketing: digital campaign management in agency environment i.e. Programmatic marketing
- Data analysis, client profiling and segmentation
- Brand Management
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Analytical Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Commercial Thinking Skills
Competencies
- Relating and Networking
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Writing and Reporting
- Planning and Organising
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Analysing
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Willingness to travel nationally if and when required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals