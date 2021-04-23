Specialist: Talent Acquisition at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To plan and execute the talent acquisition process in accordance with the approved staffing requirements, job profiles, talent reviews, and applicable standards within a dedicated client segment

To consult and advise on specialised talent resourcing processes and procedures, and/or related HR processes

Responsible for specialist talent management advice and consultation, talent reviews and talent planning and tracking, the end-to end execution of middle management to senior positions and the coordination of talent resourcing processes within the organisation in accordance with approved talent initiatives/scope, staffing requirements, job profiles and applicable standards.

Experience

Minimum:

At least 4 – 5 years’ end-to-end talent acquisition experience at all organisational levels (inclusive of management and senior management talent acquisition experience) with HR generalist experience

Proven experience in: Telephonic interviewing techniques Response handling and feedback Talent Acquisition processes and techniques The application and interpretation of assessments (ability tests, personality questionnaires) Competency based interviewing techniques and skills Sourcing techniques and methods



Ideal:

Proven experience in management competency frameworks, assessment and feedback (assessment / feedback / development conversations)

Previous experience in HR consulting, including job descriptions

IR Consulting

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant degree in Psychology or Industrial/Organisational Psychology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant post graduate degree in Psychology or Industrial/Organisational Psychology

Qualified Psychometrist/Psychologist registered with the Health Professionals Council of South Africa (HPCSA)

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge of:

General HR processes and procedures

Relevant legislation, i.e. LRA, Employment Equity Act

Effective and efficient telephonic interviewing / screening

Use of psychometric assessments (ability tests)

Use of psychological personality instruments

Use of management assessment centres for selection and development purposes

Competency based talent acquisition

Sourcing approaches and methods

Ideal:

Understanding of labour market and IR

Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Consultation skills

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Competencies

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Planning and Organising

Presenting and Communicating Information

Persuading and Influencing

Relating and Networking

Working with People

Adapting and Responding to Change

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Clear criminal and credit record

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to travel extensively and regularly

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends frequently

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

