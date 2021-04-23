SysOps Engineer (PTA) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A forward-thinking Insurance Specialist in Pretoria seeks the technical expertise of a SysOps Engineer to join its team. Your core role will be to install the server system, configuration updating, operating and maintaining the system hardware as well as software, managing the failures in the system, etc. You will also be expected to troubleshoot and maintain the servers, the user accounts, security, etc., and be responsible for managing the disk space as well as the backup. The ideal candidate must have Grade 12 / Matric, a 3-year Computer Science / Computer Engineering tertiary qualification and preferably Linux Certified, 3+ years’ experience in a similar role or SysAdmin / DevOps, Azure SQL: Continuous deployment, Linux, Bash (Unix Shell), PostgreSQL, MS SQL and [URL Removed] configure, and maintain the servers and workstations.

Be involved in designing, implementing, securing, and maintaining the computer systems for its test, development, and production environment.

Monitor the important services and servers, troubleshoot the server related issues, and make sure that proper backup is provided for the network equipment configurations.

Conduct infrastructure systems management through the use of configuration management tools.

Deployment automation and continuous integration through the use of Azure.

Conduct appropriate management of all devices through the use of Patch Management.

Support the requests of the users and solve any problems related with the Linux servers and workstations.

Ensure data is constantly backed up and easily accessible to the end user.

Create client profile on CLS system.

Field and attend to technical support queries that cannot be handled by the Support Engineer or Sales Consultant.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Grade 12 / Matric (Essential).

3-year Tertiary qualification in Computer Science / Computer Engineering.

Linux Certifications (Preferable).

Experience/Skills –

3+ Years’ experience in Systems Administration / SysOps Engineer / DevOps Engineer / Network Administrator (Essential).

Azure SQL: Continuous deployment (Essential).

Linux Systems Management (Essential).

Bash (Unix Shell).

PostgreSQL and MS SQL.

VPN Management (OpenVPN).

DevOps and Agile principles.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position