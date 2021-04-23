Team Manager – Emergency Services

Apr 23, 2021

Our client in the Mpumalanga Region has an EE opportunity available for a Team Manager – Emergency Services.

Requirements:

  • Grade 12 with a relevant National Diploma or Degree
  • Have at least 8 years’ experience in an emergency management environment
  • Have a Basic Ambulance Assistant (BAA) and AEA
  • Rope Technician 1 and 2 will be advantageous
  • Hazmat Operational or Technician Certificate
  • Fire fighter certificate 1& 2
  • Code C1 Driver’s license with a valid PDP
  • Must maintain a high level of fitness
  • Must have good analytical skills
  • Good communication skills for liaising with other departments
  • Must have good report writing skills

KPAs:

  • Mitigate incidents involving fires in a safe and timely manner
  • Mitigate incidents involving Hazardous Materials in a safe and timely manner
  • Execute rescues in a safe and timely manner
  • Ensure all firefighting equipment, fire systems and emergency vehicles are kept in good working condition.
  • Patient care according to HPCSA protocols
  • Set up contingency plans for disasters
  • Draft scope of work for new projects where detection and protection is required.
  • EMS Risk Assessments
  • Manage EMS Team

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position