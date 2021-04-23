Our client in the Mpumalanga Region has an EE opportunity available for a Team Manager – Emergency Services.
Requirements:
- Grade 12 with a relevant National Diploma or Degree
- Have at least 8 years’ experience in an emergency management environment
- Have a Basic Ambulance Assistant (BAA) and AEA
- Rope Technician 1 and 2 will be advantageous
- Hazmat Operational or Technician Certificate
- Fire fighter certificate 1& 2
- Code C1 Driver’s license with a valid PDP
- Must maintain a high level of fitness
- Must have good analytical skills
- Good communication skills for liaising with other departments
- Must have good report writing skills
KPAs:
- Mitigate incidents involving fires in a safe and timely manner
- Mitigate incidents involving Hazardous Materials in a safe and timely manner
- Execute rescues in a safe and timely manner
- Ensure all firefighting equipment, fire systems and emergency vehicles are kept in good working condition.
- Patient care according to HPCSA protocols
- Set up contingency plans for disasters
- Draft scope of work for new projects where detection and protection is required.
- EMS Risk Assessments
- Manage EMS Team
