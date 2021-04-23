Team Manager – Emergency Services

Our client in the Mpumalanga Region has an EE opportunity available for a Team Manager – Emergency Services.

Requirements:

Grade 12 with a relevant National Diploma or Degree

Have at least 8 years’ experience in an emergency management environment

Have a Basic Ambulance Assistant (BAA) and AEA

Rope Technician 1 and 2 will be advantageous

Hazmat Operational or Technician Certificate

Fire fighter certificate 1& 2

Code C1 Driver’s license with a valid PDP

Must maintain a high level of fitness

Must have good analytical skills

Good communication skills for liaising with other departments

Must have good report writing skills

KPAs:

Mitigate incidents involving fires in a safe and timely manner

Mitigate incidents involving Hazardous Materials in a safe and timely manner

Execute rescues in a safe and timely manner

Ensure all firefighting equipment, fire systems and emergency vehicles are kept in good working condition.

Patient care according to HPCSA protocols

Set up contingency plans for disasters

Draft scope of work for new projects where detection and protection is required.

EMS Risk Assessments

Manage EMS Team

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

