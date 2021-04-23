Test Analyst: Automation at Capitec Bank Ltd

Apr 23, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • To develop and implement test automation for Payments team within Capitec.
  • To improve & uphold the automated provisioning of quality test data.
  • To ensure that automated regression testing can continuously be executed in the shortest time possible.
  • To analyse and prepare test plans in accordance with the business requirements.
  • To analyse the technical specifications to identify the business requirements.
  • To escalate, delegate and prioritise tasks within team.
  • To prepare and execute test cases.

Experience

  • 5+ years Automation experience
  • Exposure to testing tools
  • Release management exposure
  • Experience with development testing, unit/integration testing, API testing, system testing and regression testing
  • Experience with Selenium, Robot, SOAPUI would be ideal
  • Experience developing automation scripts SQL, Java and C#
  • Web services (REST) experience
  • Agile Methodology Experience (Scrum/Kanban)

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification
  • Software Testing – Advanced Level (CTAL) through the International Software Testing Qualification Board (ISTQB)

Knowledge

Min:

  • Detailed knowledge of:
  • The full IT project lifecycle (SDLC)
  • Financial/Banking Systems
  • Payments systems
  • Formal testing practices
  • Software and hardware testing
  • Test Automation tools and scripting

Ideal:

  • Application of test automation tools and scripting languages
  • Release management
  • UML
  • Capitec Bank IT related systems

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to Detail

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People
  • Writing and Reporting
  • Analysing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Planning and Organising
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
  • Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position