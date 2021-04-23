Test Analyst: Automation at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To develop and implement test automation for Payments team within Capitec.

To improve & uphold the automated provisioning of quality test data.

To ensure that automated regression testing can continuously be executed in the shortest time possible.

To analyse and prepare test plans in accordance with the business requirements.

To analyse the technical specifications to identify the business requirements.

To escalate, delegate and prioritise tasks within team.

To prepare and execute test cases.

Experience

5+ years Automation experience

Exposure to testing tools

Release management exposure

Experience with development testing, unit/integration testing, API testing, system testing and regression testing

Experience with Selenium, Robot, SOAPUI would be ideal

Experience developing automation scripts SQL, Java and C#

Web services (REST) experience

Agile Methodology Experience (Scrum/Kanban)

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification

Software Testing – Advanced Level (CTAL) through the International Software Testing Qualification Board (ISTQB)

Knowledge

Min:

Detailed knowledge of:

The full IT project lifecycle (SDLC)

Financial/Banking Systems

Payments systems

Formal testing practices

Software and hardware testing

Test Automation tools and scripting

Ideal:

Application of test automation tools and scripting languages

Release management

UML

Capitec Bank IT related systems

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Writing and Reporting

Analysing

Applying Expertise and Technology

Adapting and Responding to Change

Planning and Organising

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position