UI Designer at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a UI/UX Designer to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

Tasks

Advanced UI design based on functional requirements and in alignment with best practices

Provide input on enhancing of styling principles, standards, and best practices

Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with business analysts and business owners

Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps

Develop UI mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how applications function and look like

Create original graphic designs (e.g., images, sketches, and tables)

Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders

Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g., responsiveness)

Conduct adjustments based on user feedback

Adhere to corporate identify style standards on fonts, colors, and images

Combine both design sensibilities and technical skills

Ensure that solution is aesthetically pleasing, is aligned to the corporate identity guidelines and is functional in a browser/mobile device at the same time

Presenting to executives, stakeholders and advocating UX

Suggest initiatives to increase throughput and quality

Qualifications and experience

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent UI / UX design qualification

At least 5 years’ experience as a UX/UI designer or similar role

Mobile application UX/UI design experience

Web UX/UI design experience

Prior experience of working Agile and in scrum teams

UI design portfolio (please send this with the CV)

Knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Financial services experience (advantageous)

Previous UX developer experience (advantageous)

Previous experience with implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 (advantageous)

TFS

Confluence

Figma

[URL Removed]

InVision

Adobe Suite, Illustrator, Photoshop, XD

Abstract

Sketch

Competencies

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Active listening skills

Ability to transform verbal instruction and extrapolate it to create concrete web content

Strong research capabilities

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong planning and organizing skills

Innovative thinking

Ability to work on multiple projects concurrently

Sound decision-making skills

Excellent time/priority management skills

Communicate effectively and clearly, in writing and verbally, in one-on-one and group presentation situations

Flexible approach and ability to adapt

Experience of working effectively as part of a team

Positive, enthusiastic attitude

Honesty, integrity, and respect

Inter-personal skills

Ability to thrive under pressure

Professional work standards

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

UI

UX

UX Design

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position