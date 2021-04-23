Warehouse/Sales Administrator at Drake International

Our national client that specialises in the supplying of manufactured fabrics to the civil engineering industry is looking for an experienced individual to join their team to oversee the sales and admin processes within the branch. Requirements:

Matric

Min 3yrs sales administrative experience within a similar enviornment/industry is required

Valid Drivers Licence with own car

MS Office, Syspro and Pastel literate

Responsibilities:

Process tender and quote enquiries through the CRM system

Faxing and emailing quotations to customers

Follow up on quotes and projects

Assist the Accounts Department on outstanding accounts collections

Capturing and updating customer details on the CRM system

Assist customers with sales process

Generate invoices including Pro-form invoices

Team PlayerGood communication skillsSelf motivated and disciplinedA technical aptitudeAbility to handle pressure and work in an organised manner

