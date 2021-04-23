Warehouse/Sales Administrator at Drake International

Our national client that specialises in the supplying of manufactured fabrics to the civil engineering industry is looking for an experienced individual to join their team to oversee the sales and admin processes within the branch. Requirements:
- Matric
- Min 3yrs sales administrative experience within a similar enviornment/industry is required
- Valid Drivers Licence with own car
- MS Office, Syspro and Pastel literate
Responsibilities:
- Process tender and quote enquiries through the CRM system
- Faxing and emailing quotations to customers
- Follow up on quotes and projects
- Assist the Accounts Department on outstanding accounts collections
- Capturing and updating customer details on the CRM system
- Assist customers with sales process
- Generate invoices including Pro-form invoices
Team PlayerGood communication skillsSelf motivated and disciplinedA technical aptitudeAbility to handle pressure and work in an organised manner
About The Employer:
Drake International