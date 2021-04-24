Accounts Payable Clerk at Burger King

The main purpose of Accounts Payable Clerk:
_ Duties / Responsibilities_
P-Card (Petty Cash) administration
Process/post invoices and credit notes
Reconciliation of creditors accounts and resolving queries
Paying creditors on time (according to payment terms)
Confirmation of Intercompany balances
RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE POSITION INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:
- P-Card Administration (Procurement Card)
Assist in the P-Card Setup
Process the P-Card Purchase transactions
Prepare the P-Card Reconciliation
Process the P-Card Vendor Payment
- Time and Reimbursable Expense Administration
Assist in the Employee T&E setup
Coordinate the administration of Credit Card
Follow up and resolve T&E Report/System
Follow up and resolve T&E Report exceptions
Prepare T&E Payments
- Invoice processing, payments and reconciliations
Receive and verify invoices and all relevant documentation to process payments for creditors
Follow up on all missing documentation
Ensure that payments have been authorized according to the required financial procedures
Perform the day to day processing of accounts payable transactions according to the relevant accounting system for payment authorization
Validate, approve and post invoices
Prepare the files for payment run
Ensure suppliers are paid on pre-determined terms
Monitor accounts to ensure that payments are up to date
Forward transfer proofs, cheques and receipts to suppliers
Attend to queries from suppliers.
Complete monthly reconciliations of creditors accounts to supplier statements
Maintain a current and accurate filing system for the creditors function
Assist with general administration and financial duties
Confirm the Intercompany balances
QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE, SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED
Relevant Diploma or degree (Finance / Accounting)
Experience in Financial administration and processing
Computer literate – MS Office
Proficient on Microsoft Excel (V-Lookups, Pivots)
Financial Background knowledge
Attention to Detail, accuracy, time management skills
Ability to work well under pressure in a high volume department
Highly organized, with the ability to adapt to change
Effective written and verbal communication skills
Work independently as well as in a team
About The Employer:
Every day, more than 11 million guests visit BURGER KING® restaurants around the world. And they do so because our restaurants are known for serving high-quality, great-tasting, and affordable food.
Founded in 1954, BURGER KING® is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original HOME OF THE WHOPPER®, our commitment to premium ingredients, signature recipes, and family-friendly dining experiences is what has defined our brand for more than 50 successful years.
The very first BURGER KING® restaurant in South Africa opened its doors in May 2013. A joint venture between Western Cape-based investment company, Grand Parade Investments, and BURGER KING® Worldwide, BURGER KING® South Africa was launched in the Western Cape and continues to expand nationally.
BURGER KING® South Africa plans to keep contributing to the South African economy and creating a significant number of jobs for South Africans over the years.
