Accounts Payable Clerk at Burger King

The main purpose of Accounts Payable Clerk:

_ Duties / Responsibilities_

P-Card (Petty Cash) administration

Process/post invoices and credit notes

Reconciliation of creditors accounts and resolving queries

Paying creditors on time (according to payment terms)

Confirmation of Intercompany balances

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE POSITION INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

P-Card Administration (Procurement Card)

Assist in the P-Card Setup

Process the P-Card Purchase transactions

Prepare the P-Card Reconciliation

Process the P-Card Vendor Payment

Assist in the P-Card Setup Process the P-Card Purchase transactions Prepare the P-Card Reconciliation Process the P-Card Vendor Payment Time and Reimbursable Expense Administration

Assist in the Employee T&E setup

Coordinate the administration of Credit Card

Follow up and resolve T&E Report/System

Follow up and resolve T&E Report exceptions

Prepare T&E Payments

Assist in the Employee T&E setup Coordinate the administration of Credit Card Follow up and resolve T&E Report/System Follow up and resolve T&E Report exceptions Prepare T&E Payments Invoice processing, payments and reconciliations

Receive and verify invoices and all relevant documentation to process payments for creditors

Follow up on all missing documentation

Ensure that payments have been authorized according to the required financial procedures

Perform the day to day processing of accounts payable transactions according to the relevant accounting system for payment authorization

Validate, approve and post invoices

Prepare the files for payment run

Ensure suppliers are paid on pre-determined terms

Monitor accounts to ensure that payments are up to date

Forward transfer proofs, cheques and receipts to suppliers

Attend to queries from suppliers.

Complete monthly reconciliations of creditors accounts to supplier statements

Maintain a current and accurate filing system for the creditors function

Assist with general administration and financial duties

Confirm the Intercompany balances

QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE, SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED

Relevant Diploma or degree (Finance / Accounting)

Experience in Financial administration and processing

Computer literate – MS Office

Proficient on Microsoft Excel (V-Lookups, Pivots)

Financial Background knowledge

Attention to Detail, accuracy, time management skills

Ability to work well under pressure in a high volume department

Highly organized, with the ability to adapt to change

Effective written and verbal communication skills

Work independently as well as in a team

KINDLY SEND UPDATED CV TO [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Invoice verification

Accounts Payables

Bank Reconciliation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Accounts Payable / Receivable

About The Employer:

Every day, more than 11 million guests visit BURGER KING® restaurants around the world. And they do so because our restaurants are known for serving high-quality, great-tasting, and affordable food.

Founded in 1954, BURGER KING® is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original HOME OF THE WHOPPER®, our commitment to premium ingredients, signature recipes, and family-friendly dining experiences is what has defined our brand for more than 50 successful years.

The very first BURGER KING® restaurant in South Africa opened its doors in May 2013. A joint venture between Western Cape-based investment company, Grand Parade Investments, and BURGER KING® Worldwide, BURGER KING® South Africa was launched in the Western Cape and continues to expand nationally.

BURGER KING® South Africa plans to keep contributing to the South African economy and creating a significant number of jobs for South Africans over the years.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position