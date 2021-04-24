Air-Conditioning Technician

- Our client is currently on the lookout for an HVAC Technician but, with a twist. T
- his person is going to be responsible to run the new Port Elizabeth Branch and manage the outlet in the beginning with themself and an assistant.
The company we are recruiting for has been in existence since 1996 and has its HQ in East London with branches in Mthatha and Nelspruit. Now they are expanding the business to Port Elizabeth and currently require quite a unique candidate.
The companies main business comes from corporate companies, banks, and retail outlets.
All of the following will be done by the HQ in East London for this candidate and the new branch:
- Admin
- Quotations
- Invoicing
- Debtors
- Creditors
- Any additional requirements needed from time to time.
There is room for more growth within the company as the branch will expand and this person that will start it all will have to be an excellent technician to be able to accomplish what is being set out to be done by my client.
The ideal candidate:
- Trustworthy, of sober habits and presentable
- Valid driver license
- At least 8 -10 years experience in air conditioning installations, repairs, fault finding, and maintenance
- The ability to work independently as there will not be constant supervision in PE
- On-site admin skills – complete job cards and report site issues accurately
- Extensive knowledge and hands-on experience in repairs, installation, and maintenance of – VRV systems, split units, chillers, package units, ventilation, ducting, and BMS
- Excellent customer relation skills
- Must be able to gather accurate information for repairs, installations, and maintenance
The candidate must be confident to approach companies to try to secure future work for our client.
Being able to sell the company and its products to potential customers is extremely important, so sales skills are also a must.
Salary is negotiable to the right candidate and we are also open to all your ideas for growth in this region.
Desired Skills:
- Technician
- aircon
- air-conditioning
- Sales And Marketing
- Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric