Stores Supervisor

Stores Supervisor – Job Description

Overall Purpose of the Role:

To ensure full support of Manufacturing Plan, by controlling and managing the material supply.

Key Focus Areas:

Material planning, ordering and executing the orders

Material receiving and booking;

Material storing and control

Material issue

Motivate and manage the staff

Duties and Responsibilities:

To ensure the optimal functioning of the store and excellent service to internal customers;

Ensure that the correct stock is issued to the plant;

Planning of stock according to manufacturing plan;

Ensuring correct and timely capturing of delivery and issue notes;

See to it that cycle counts are done and ensure that system and actual stock level balance;

Overseeing monthly stock take and report on variances;

Manage slow moving stock to prevent excess stock;

Ensure that stock levels are within the min/max limits;

Ensure that stock orders are placed on time and expedited;

Ensuring that company rules are followed in all issue and receiving processes;

Putting procedures in place to prevent stock-out situations;

Responsible for all loose assets and consumables control;

Ensure protective clothing files for Storeman are updated;

Completing weekly and monthly reports;

Ensure compliance with company and statuary procedures and processes.

Qualifications and Experience Levels:

Matric / Store qualification;

At least 3 years’ experience in a store’s environment;

Computer literate;

Personal attributes:

The ideal candidate should be hardworking, honest, self-motivated & disciplined;

Must have excellent management, communication & interpersonal skills, as well as problem solving & planning skills;

Attention to detail

Client focused

Ability to manage time effectively

Decision making skills

Desired Skills:

attention to detail

client focussed

time management

accuracy

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

An international signage maufacturing company

