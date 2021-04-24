Stores Supervisor – Job Description
Overall Purpose of the Role:
- To ensure full support of Manufacturing Plan, by controlling and managing the material supply.
Key Focus Areas:
- Material planning, ordering and executing the orders
- Material receiving and booking;
- Material storing and control
- Material issue
- Motivate and manage the staff
Duties and Responsibilities:
- To ensure the optimal functioning of the store and excellent service to internal customers;
- Ensure that the correct stock is issued to the plant;
- Planning of stock according to manufacturing plan;
- Ensuring correct and timely capturing of delivery and issue notes;
- See to it that cycle counts are done and ensure that system and actual stock level balance;
- Overseeing monthly stock take and report on variances;
- Manage slow moving stock to prevent excess stock;
- Ensure that stock levels are within the min/max limits;
- Ensure that stock orders are placed on time and expedited;
- Ensuring that company rules are followed in all issue and receiving processes;
- Putting procedures in place to prevent stock-out situations;
- Responsible for all loose assets and consumables control;
- Ensure protective clothing files for Storeman are updated;
- Completing weekly and monthly reports;
- Ensure compliance with company and statuary procedures and processes.
Qualifications and Experience Levels:
- Matric / Store qualification;
- At least 3 years’ experience in a store’s environment;
- Computer literate;
Personal attributes:
- The ideal candidate should be hardworking, honest, self-motivated & disciplined;
- Must have excellent management, communication & interpersonal skills, as well as problem solving & planning skills;
- Attention to detail
- Client focused
- Ability to manage time effectively
- Decision making skills
Desired Skills:
- attention to detail
- client focussed
- time management
- accuracy
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
An international signage maufacturing company