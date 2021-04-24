Stores Supervisor

Apr 24, 2021

Stores Supervisor – Job Description

Overall Purpose of the Role:

  • To ensure full support of Manufacturing Plan, by controlling and managing the material supply.

Key Focus Areas:

  • Material planning, ordering and executing the orders
  • Material receiving and booking;
  • Material storing and control
  • Material issue
  • Motivate and manage the staff

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • To ensure the optimal functioning of the store and excellent service to internal customers;
  • Ensure that the correct stock is issued to the plant;
  • Planning of stock according to manufacturing plan;
  • Ensuring correct and timely capturing of delivery and issue notes;
  • See to it that cycle counts are done and ensure that system and actual stock level balance;
  • Overseeing monthly stock take and report on variances;
  • Manage slow moving stock to prevent excess stock;
  • Ensure that stock levels are within the min/max limits;
  • Ensure that stock orders are placed on time and expedited;
  • Ensuring that company rules are followed in all issue and receiving processes;
  • Putting procedures in place to prevent stock-out situations;
  • Responsible for all loose assets and consumables control;
  • Ensure protective clothing files for Storeman are updated;
  • Completing weekly and monthly reports;
  • Ensure compliance with company and statuary procedures and processes.

Qualifications and Experience Levels:

  • Matric / Store qualification;
  • At least 3 years’ experience in a store’s environment;
  • Computer literate;

Personal attributes:

  • The ideal candidate should be hardworking, honest, self-motivated & disciplined;
  • Must have excellent management, communication & interpersonal skills, as well as problem solving & planning skills;
  • Attention to detail
  • Client focused
  • Ability to manage time effectively
  • Decision making skills

Desired Skills:

  • attention to detail
  • client focussed
  • time management
  • accuracy

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

An international signage maufacturing company

