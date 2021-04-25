Position: IT Manager
Location: Pietermaritzburg
Role Definition: Provide Administrative lT support to the entire organisation.
Minimum Educational Requirements:
Matric (Must have Mathematics – 60% Min Requirement)
A+ Certification
N+ Certification
Microsoft Certified
IT Professional Certification
lnternational Recognized Security Certification
International Hardware Certification
Skills:
Strong Communication Skills
Knowledge of lT operating systems (Windows, Online Exchange)
Experience of installing lT hardware and software
Minimum Experience
4-8 years Managerial Experience
Roles and Responsibilities
- Manage all lT expenditure in line with budget.
- Manage company data in line with policy and procedures
- lmplement and enforce lT policies and procedures.
- Develop, manage and test disaster recovery programmes and associated risks.
- Ensure standard operating procedure is followed for backups and system recovery
- Support, maintenance, installation, backups, configuration and recovery of the email server.
- Server administration and maintenance, ensuring proper functioning and system availability for all servers.
- Control, manage, distribute and verify anti-virus installations, daily updates and licensing for each machine, ensuring the network is free from Viruses, Ransomware and/or Spyware.
- Update and distribute operating system and applicatron updates weekly.
- Assist with investigating and resolving user problems, reporting needs, system problems, and otheruser or company needs and propose solutions pertaining to all systems and/or challenges.
- Enforce firewall rules and network security policy.
- Fault finding, trouble shooting, support, maintenance and recovery of lnfrastructure systems and products.
- Obtain quotations and order lT equipment and/or infrastructure systems as needed
- Oversee installation and deployment, configuration, documentation and implementation of lT equipment and/or infrastructure systems as needed.
- Maintain and control server room environment and data centre setup at lSP.
- Full documentation of all lT related setups on appropriate platform
- Maintain and enforce lT security as per lT Security Policy
- Full Network and Device lT monitoring
- Ensure network uptime of 99% (LAN WAN).
- Maintain fixed asset register lT Equipment.
- Project management of all lT projects from planning to completion, ensuring expenditure in line with approved budget
- Monitor service providers on site, ensuring the work is carried out to expectation
- Review lT systems and processes and make recommendations for improvements
- Weekly and monthly lT reporting
- Develop and maintain Office 365 platform, including security, licence control and costs
- Maintain and monitor hardware and software for Trac tech
- Maintain and monitor hardware and software for Vlp payroll
- Maintain and monitor hardware and software for camera systems
- Maintain and monitor hardware and software for PABX systems
- Manage and develop Junior lT administrator
- Office 365 – Overall responsibility for security, license control, cost, training
- Develop relationships with 3rd party service/product suppliers
- Required to be familiar with JDE Edwards hardware requirements. Backups, start up and shutdown process as and when needed
- Server room maintenance – clean power, UPS maintenance, power load, cabling, risk mitigation
- Conduct two formal performance reviews of Junior lT Administrator per year
Desired Skills:
- Knowledge of lT operating systems (Windows
- Online Exchange)
- Experience of installing lT hardware and software
- T Professional Certification
- nternational Recognized Security Certification
- International Hardware Certification
- Microsoft Certification
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client in a specialist the FMCG industry is currently looking for an experienced
IT Manager to be based in the central PMB, Kzn, SA