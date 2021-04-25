IT Manager

Position: IT Manager

Location: Pietermaritzburg

Role Definition: Provide Administrative lT support to the entire organisation.

Minimum Educational Requirements:

Matric (Must have Mathematics – 60% Min Requirement)

A+ Certification

N+ Certification

Microsoft Certified

IT Professional Certification

lnternational Recognized Security Certification

International Hardware Certification

Skills:

Strong Communication Skills

Knowledge of lT operating systems (Windows, Online Exchange)

Experience of installing lT hardware and software

Minimum Experience

4-8 years Managerial Experience

Roles and Responsibilities

Manage all lT expenditure in line with budget.

Manage company data in line with policy and procedures

lmplement and enforce lT policies and procedures.

Develop, manage and test disaster recovery programmes and associated risks.

Ensure standard operating procedure is followed for backups and system recovery

Support, maintenance, installation, backups, configuration and recovery of the email server.

Server administration and maintenance, ensuring proper functioning and system availability for all servers.

Control, manage, distribute and verify anti-virus installations, daily updates and licensing for each machine, ensuring the network is free from Viruses, Ransomware and/or Spyware.

Update and distribute operating system and applicatron updates weekly.

Assist with investigating and resolving user problems, reporting needs, system problems, and otheruser or company needs and propose solutions pertaining to all systems and/or challenges.

Enforce firewall rules and network security policy.

Fault finding, trouble shooting, support, maintenance and recovery of lnfrastructure systems and products.

Obtain quotations and order lT equipment and/or infrastructure systems as needed

Oversee installation and deployment, configuration, documentation and implementation of lT equipment and/or infrastructure systems as needed.

Maintain and control server room environment and data centre setup at lSP.

Full documentation of all lT related setups on appropriate platform

Maintain and enforce lT security as per lT Security Policy

Full Network and Device lT monitoring

Ensure network uptime of 99% (LAN WAN).

Maintain fixed asset register lT Equipment.

Project management of all lT projects from planning to completion, ensuring expenditure in line with approved budget

Monitor service providers on site, ensuring the work is carried out to expectation

Review lT systems and processes and make recommendations for improvements

Weekly and monthly lT reporting

Develop and maintain Office 365 platform, including security, licence control and costs

Maintain and monitor hardware and software for Trac tech

Maintain and monitor hardware and software for Vlp payroll

Maintain and monitor hardware and software for camera systems

Maintain and monitor hardware and software for PABX systems

Manage and develop Junior lT administrator

Office 365 – Overall responsibility for security, license control, cost, training

Develop relationships with 3rd party service/product suppliers

Required to be familiar with JDE Edwards hardware requirements. Backups, start up and shutdown process as and when needed

Server room maintenance – clean power, UPS maintenance, power load, cabling, risk mitigation

Conduct two formal performance reviews of Junior lT Administrator per year

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

