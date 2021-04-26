Account Manager – Software

Opportunity for someone who already has B2B Technical Account Management Experience. Someone who is ambitious, eager to serve clients, thrives on challenges and high pressurised environment most importantly…. someone who wants to build a career within the SaaS (Software as a Service) and IoT (Internet of Things ) industry sector.

Job Responsibilities

Manage customer relationship with the primary goal focused on Customer Retention and revenue growth by promoting value added products/services. Increase client stickiness.

Understanding and supporting of cloud-based software.

Provide technical software support to optimise the client’s uptime usability of the software platform (Cloud Based). This entails effective end-user training, replicating queries, logging bugs, translating client user experience issues with 3rd level software support teams.

Develop sound account strategies that clearly outlines business goals, action plans & objectives to retain, grow share of wallet and secure lasting customer relationships with key priority of retention and building long term relationship.

Translate client needs/requirements to R&D team by way of documenting a customer needs statement.

Analyse and assess client accounts to determine @Risk, opportunities to upsell/upgrade and identify opportunities or grow product/solutions suite within the client base.

Ambitious and persistent

Persuasive, credible, articulate, confident communicator

Has the ability to anticipate or handle customer objections

Minimum Qualifications (MUST HAVE)

Relevant business or IT Degree or diploma

MS office

3-5 years Account Management / CRM for software related products / solutions (NOT NEGOTIABLE)

Willing to work extended hours, and willing to travel.

Sound business acumen

Self-motivated and self-managed

To apply for this great opportunity with a company that are the leaders in their field of expertise; submit your application CV with cover page and profile / summary to

theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za

Desired Skills:

Account Management

Softwware Sales

CRM

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

