Accountant

POSITION: Accountant

LOCATION: Isando

TYPE: Permanent

SALARY: Market-related

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:

The ideal candidate must be analytically orientated with a methodical approach to problem-solving and the ability to work in a team. The candidate must have strong communicational skills and must be able to work under pressure to achieve organisational goals. The ability to keep records of financial transactions in a systematic manner is beneficial. Preparing financial reports and stringent financial controls in an FMCG environment will be an advantage.

REQUIREMENTS:

BCom (Accounting)/Finance Honours degree

Minimum 3-5 years experience in a similar position

Experience in an FMCG environment advantageous but not a requirement

Organisational skills and ability to manage deadlines

Numerical and analytical skills

Proficient in IT and using Microsoft Office

Methodical approach and problem-solving skills

Self-motivated and showing an uncompromising adherence to strong moral and ethical principles

Must be willing to work after hours/weekends if needed

Excellent administration skills

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Effective team-working skills

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

The main objective is maintaining a complete and systematic record of all transactions and analysing the financial position of the organisation

Analysing accounting data and preparing reports and ensuring the accuracy of financial documents

Ensuring compliance with relevant laws and regulations

Preparing and maintaining important financial reports

Evaluating financial operations to recommend best-practices

Identify issues and strategize solutions and assist the organisation to run efficiently

Offer guidance on cost reduction, revenue enhancement, and maximising profit

Conducting forecasting and risk analysis

Evaluate and document organisational processes and accounting policies to maintain and strengthen internal controls

Assist with monthly reconciliations and monthly management reports

Experience of problem-solving; investigating and resolving queries promptly and effectively

The administration must be maintained

The ability to communicate effectively at all levels is essential

Demonstrates strong organisational skills including an ability to prioritise effectively, deliver high-quality work and adhere to stringent deadlines

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

Use #ACC as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

BComm degree

Year End Accounts

Preparation of annual accounts

Financial Statements

VAT reporting

Accounts Management

Financial reports

Monthly reconciliations

Monthly management reports

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position