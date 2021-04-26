Accountant

Apr 26, 2021

POSITION: Accountant
LOCATION: Isando
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:
The ideal candidate must be analytically orientated with a methodical approach to problem-solving and the ability to work in a team. The candidate must have strong communicational skills and must be able to work under pressure to achieve organisational goals. The ability to keep records of financial transactions in a systematic manner is beneficial. Preparing financial reports and stringent financial controls in an FMCG environment will be an advantage.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • BCom (Accounting)/Finance Honours degree
  • Minimum 3-5 years experience in a similar position
  • Experience in an FMCG environment advantageous but not a requirement
  • Organisational skills and ability to manage deadlines
  • Numerical and analytical skills
  • Proficient in IT and using Microsoft Office
  • Methodical approach and problem-solving skills
  • Self-motivated and showing an uncompromising adherence to strong moral and ethical principles
  • Must be willing to work after hours/weekends if needed
  • Excellent administration skills
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills
  • Effective team-working skills

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • The main objective is maintaining a complete and systematic record of all transactions and analysing the financial position of the organisation
  • Analysing accounting data and preparing reports and ensuring the accuracy of financial documents
  • Ensuring compliance with relevant laws and regulations
  • Preparing and maintaining important financial reports
  • Evaluating financial operations to recommend best-practices
  • Identify issues and strategize solutions and assist the organisation to run efficiently
  • Offer guidance on cost reduction, revenue enhancement, and maximising profit
  • Conducting forecasting and risk analysis
  • Evaluate and document organisational processes and accounting policies to maintain and strengthen internal controls
  • Assist with monthly reconciliations and monthly management reports
  • Experience of problem-solving; investigating and resolving queries promptly and effectively
  • The administration must be maintained
  • The ability to communicate effectively at all levels is essential
  • Demonstrates strong organisational skills including an ability to prioritise effectively, deliver high-quality work and adhere to stringent deadlines

APPLICATION

  • To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
  • Use #ACC as a reference in the subject line of your email;
  • Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
  • A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
  • Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
  • Copy of ID
  • Copy of qualifications & certificates
  • Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
  • If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

  • BComm degree
  • Year End Accounts
  • Preparation of annual accounts
  • Financial Statements
  • VAT reporting
  • Accounts Management
  • Financial reports
  • Monthly reconciliations
  • Monthly management reports

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

