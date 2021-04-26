POSITION: Accountant
LOCATION: Isando
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately
JOB PURPOSE:
The ideal candidate must be analytically orientated with a methodical approach to problem-solving and the ability to work in a team. The candidate must have strong communicational skills and must be able to work under pressure to achieve organisational goals. The ability to keep records of financial transactions in a systematic manner is beneficial. Preparing financial reports and stringent financial controls in an FMCG environment will be an advantage.
REQUIREMENTS:
- BCom (Accounting)/Finance Honours degree
- Minimum 3-5 years experience in a similar position
- Experience in an FMCG environment advantageous but not a requirement
- Organisational skills and ability to manage deadlines
- Numerical and analytical skills
- Proficient in IT and using Microsoft Office
- Methodical approach and problem-solving skills
- Self-motivated and showing an uncompromising adherence to strong moral and ethical principles
- Must be willing to work after hours/weekends if needed
- Excellent administration skills
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- Effective team-working skills
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- The main objective is maintaining a complete and systematic record of all transactions and analysing the financial position of the organisation
- Analysing accounting data and preparing reports and ensuring the accuracy of financial documents
- Ensuring compliance with relevant laws and regulations
- Preparing and maintaining important financial reports
- Evaluating financial operations to recommend best-practices
- Identify issues and strategize solutions and assist the organisation to run efficiently
- Offer guidance on cost reduction, revenue enhancement, and maximising profit
- Conducting forecasting and risk analysis
- Evaluate and document organisational processes and accounting policies to maintain and strengthen internal controls
- Assist with monthly reconciliations and monthly management reports
- Experience of problem-solving; investigating and resolving queries promptly and effectively
- The administration must be maintained
- The ability to communicate effectively at all levels is essential
- Demonstrates strong organisational skills including an ability to prioritise effectively, deliver high-quality work and adhere to stringent deadlines
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
- Use #ACC as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
Desired Skills:
- BComm degree
- Year End Accounts
- Preparation of annual accounts
- Financial Statements
- VAT reporting
- Accounts Management
- Financial reports
- Monthly reconciliations
- Monthly management reports
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree