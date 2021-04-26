Accountant – Pastel Evolution

Company specializing in the import, processing, and packaging, and exporting of frozen fish and shellfish, seeks an accountant to capture supplier Invoices, Bank Statements, Invoicing, etc, on Pastel Evolution, do Debtors and Creditors – processing journals for cash advances/invoices, Email Debtor statements to clients and follow up on outstanding payments, capturing stock adjustments/samples, etc. Ensuring stock on Pastel balances with Cold Store reports every month-end and general Accounts duties. We are looking for someone who can perform a wide variety of duties in accounts and get the books up to date. We would also look at someone who has just finished their articles with Pastel Evolution experience. The offices are clean, secure, spacious, and modern with secure parking. There is medical aid and provident fund, and the company is growing quickly so there will be opportunities for growth during the next 5-years.

Email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Pastel Evolution

Accountant

Balance

Learn more/Apply for this position