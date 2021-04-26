Branch Manager

Key Performance Areas: (Specific Description of the job)

Conduct market research to identify selling possibilities and evaluate customer needs

Actively seek out new sales opportunities through cold calling, networking and social media

Set up meetings with potential clients and listen to their wishes and concerns

Prepare and deliver appropriate presentations on products and services

Create frequent reviews and reports with sales and financial data

Participate on behalf of the company in exhibitions or conferences

Negotiate/close deals and handle complaints or objections

Collaborate with team members to achieve better results

Gather feedback from customers or prospects and share with internal teams for product development

Desired Skills:

Relevant University Degree/ Diploma

A driver’s license and MUST have own transport

Sales and account management experience in the financial services sector – with a proven track record.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A reputable organization with a pan-African footprint is currently looking for a Branch Manager to join their team ASAP! They specialize in managing and amalgamating financial and technological expectations regarding payment solutions.

