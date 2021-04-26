Brand Manager at Osiris Trading

We have an opportunity within our Marketing team for a Brand Manager who will, under the direction of the Brand & Social Media Manager, be responsible for adapting brand strategy and the localisation of Brand Betway. As the “brand guardian”, the Brand Manager will maintain brand consistency and integrity across all brand marketing initiatives and communications. The Brand Manager will be passionate, analytical and ambitious with a hands-on attitude and will possess strong communication skills needed to maintain good relationships with all Stakeholders.

Specific duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Brand strategy, including the setting of style guides, brand guidelines, brand vision and value proposition for short as well as long term

Planning and execution of all communications and media actions on all channels, including online and social media

Assisting with new product launches as well as developing new business opportunities

Creating and managing promotional collateral to establish and maintain product branding

Competitor and customer insights analysis

Keep up to date with any changes to the CI

Keep up to date with existing sponsored/bought properties

Brand leadership:

Collaborate with marketing and creative teams to define the brand identity and create, maintain and clearly identify brand vision

Conceptualise, execute and measure successful brand campaigns

Build brand decks and guidelines to drive consistency through the business

Research and scope off-site locations for campaign and creative shoots working to budgets

Challenge and influence the direction of the brand, bringing ideas, inspiration and creative thinking

Team and partnership management:

Manage the marketing and creative teams to ensure all projects are on brand, budget and meet the allocated deadline

Build relationships with all ambassadors and key influencers

Bring on board new collaborators

Creative direction:

Partner with the Creative Director on unique, innovative and rebranding projects

Provide inspiration and direction for the team in regular creative sessions

Work with the creative team to plan campaigns around launches and key dates in the year

Guide designers to ensure content is on brand and on time

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

A Degree/Diploma in Business, Advertising and Marketing and/or have several years’ demonstrable brand marketing experience in a similar environment

Brand awareness – a clear understanding of brands and the marketing mix

Determination and perseverance

Relationship management skills

A high degree of business acumen

Consistent high standard and quality of work with a strong focus on results

Ability to effectively multi-task in a deadline-driven, high pressure environment

Good time management and problem-solving skills

Extremely detail oriented and well organised

High level of quality control

Great interpersonal and communication skills

Desired Skills:

Brand Awareness

Brand Marketing

Relationship Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Brand Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We’re a global, multi-cultural company that’s all about entertainment. As such, we’ve evolved into a focused, dynamic community that thrives on all things sporty, providing services to an internationally renowned sports betting brand that has a huge presence in the Premier League and other top tier leagues around the world.

Our expertise lies in marketing, customer service and technology. We deliver product digitally (online and mobile) and we market through-the-line (TV, print, outdoors, digital etc). We are looking for sports enthusiasts who are also especially fanatical about soccer – if that’s you, we’d love to meet.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

