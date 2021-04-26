Broadcom, Google Cloud collaborate to accelerate enterprise transformation

Broadcom and Google Cloud have announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate innovation and strengthen cloud services integration within the core software franchises of Broadcom.

Under the partnership, Broadcom will deliver its suite of security and enterprise operations software on Google Cloud, enabling businesses to deploy Broadcom solutions in security, DevOps and more on Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure.

Google Cloud has been a key partner in accelerating Broadcom’s growth strategy. Broadcom has successfully migrated Symantec Web Security Service (WSS) and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) onto Google Cloud, and will soon complete the migration of its other cloud cyber security solutions.

Broadcom has also modernised the security stack and standardized service delivery processes and offerings on Google Cloud infrastructure, which enables Broadcom to scale and operate more efficiently to better serve enterprise customers.

Other benefits of migrating Broadcom software on to Google Cloud include:

* Accelerated development of new, transformational cloud-native services;

* Reduced latency for service-to-service communications;

* Increased scale and improved resiliency;

* Strengthened infrastructure compliance certifications; and

* Reduced reliance on congested public internet routes.

Additionally, Google Cloud’s data and analytics services will support Broadcom’s business-wide data and analytics strategy, helping transform the way the company uses data to make better business decisions and support its customers. Broadcom will deploy multiple services internally leveraging Cloud SQL, Dataproc and Bigtable, helping modernize its infrastructure and analytics capabilities to deliver a more secure, reliable, and scalable data platform in support of its customers.

“Leveraging Google Cloud enables Broadcom Software to scale and innovate faster to meet the growing needs of digital businesses globally,” says Tom Krause, president of the Broadcom Software Group. “This collaboration is fundamental to delivering secure access to cloud applications and providing enterprises with increased performance, continuous compliance, and enhanced security that empowers an organisation’s cloud adoption journey.”

“Companies around the world turn to software and services from Broadcom to run their businesses securely and to power their digital transformations,” says Rob Enslin, president at Google Cloud. “We are proud to be Broadcom’s cloud partner as it expands the global availability of these critical security and operations services and to support Broadcom’s own digital transformation.”