Business Development Rep

Proven track record in the courier/logistics industry essential and not negotiable.

Dynamic individual with a desire to succeed.

Focussed, problem-solver who is able to think out of the box.

Great earning and growth potential.

No ITC or Criminal Records with own car and driver’s license. Stable background with good references.

Desired Skills:

new business development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Postal & Courier Service

2 to 5 years Business Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

R24 000 CTC Basic + Commission + Phone + Fuel + Bonuses.

