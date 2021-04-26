Business Systems Analyst – Centurion – R45k to R50k Per month (Contract) at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Centurion based company specialising in the provision of IT Solutions to product development and manufacturing companies is URGENTLY looking for a talented Business Systems Analyst to join their team.
You will be responsible for analysing problems, co-creating solutions with the development team and workshop facilitation to collect client requirements and perform analysis for projects.
If you are goal-drive, self-motivated, and have an interest in cutting edge technologies this might just be the Opportunity for you. SEND ME YOUR CV ASAP!
Requirements:
- Relevant Bachelors’ Degree / Diploma / recognised qualification from an accredited tertiary institution
- Must have Ms Office 365 and Dynamic 365 CRM experience
- 2-5 years’ experience in setting up and maintaining business systems including: Microsoft 365 suite of products and Mobile devices including smart phones and tablets (Android and IOS)
- 2-5 years’ experience in developing and documenting business processes and SOP’s
- Demonstrated experience in training and supporting the adoption of business systems by users
- Team and HR module capability (beneficial)
- Information Management Systems and Office Software Packages (advanced)
Responsibilities:
- Managing execution, highlighting risks and dependencies, and resolving conflicts (where necessary)
- Ensuring that the solutions as implemented meet expectations as well as drive and support effective teamwork within the department
- Analyse, prescribe and implement the best possible system suited to their requirements
- Conduct system integration and functional testing
- Maintain and manage the support desk
- Support the adoption of the systems by providing user training
Reference Number for this position is LN52822 which is a Contract position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of up to R45k to R50k per month negotiable on experience and ability.
